Brussels Bent on Abolishing Utility Price Cuts, Tisza Party Supports Proposal

A new carbon tax would hit home heating, transportation, and agriculture alike. Under Brussels’ plan, companies would be punished based on the “polluter pays” principle. In reality, however, this would mean a significant increase in energy, fuel, and production costs for Hungarian consumers. Unsurprisingly, Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party back the proposal, the outlet Ellenpont reports.

Peter Magyar and his party support Brussels’ plan (Photo: NurPhoto/Balint Szentgallay)

For two decades, the European Union has been running its emissions trading system known as ETS (Emissions Trading System) 1. Until now, it mostly applied to major industrial polluters — power plants, cement and steel factories, large energy companies. The logic of the system is simple: