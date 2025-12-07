Fierce Showdown Expected in Brussels

Peter Siklosi, senior researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told Magyar Nemzet the upcoming European Council Summit in Brussels will be a fierce showdown.

Brussels will stop at nothing to continue the war (Photo: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

A great deal has changed on the international stage since the last summit. Ukraine has been rocked by a major corruption scandal that forced out one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s closest allies, former chief of staff Andriy Yermak. Brussels, too, has been shaken by a fresh corruption affair that the European Commission is now scrambling to distance itself from. Meanwhile, the Americans and the Russians have been engaged in extensive talks over a 28-point peace plan drafted by the Trump administration.