Csaba Domotor: Brussels Moves Forward With Migration Pact, Hungary Again Under Pressure + Video

In a video message, Csaba Domotor issued a warning: a new element of the migration pact prescribes mandatory solidarity for those countries that are not under migration pressure, including Hungary. The MEP for Fidesz argues that this is in fact the return of the previously rejected quota system, while the Brussels allies of the Tisza Party are urging the swift implementation of the pact.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 09. 17:20
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, at a press conference before a public forum in Hajduboszormeny as part of the nationwide tour of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) on November 10, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, at a press conference before a public forum in Hajduboszormeny as part of the nationwide tour of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) on November 10, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)
"The Council has made a decision on another element of the migration pact. Accordingly, member states will be divided into three categories: those where the migration situation is severe, those where the migration situation is significant, and those where there is no migration situation. Hungary belongs to this last category," began Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, in his video.

Dömötör Csaba, a Fidesz európai parlamenti képviselője
Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)

And here comes the essence. Countries where there is no migration pressure must decide how they will take part in the solidarity mechanism. Either by paying a massive amount of money, or by admitting a substantial number of migrants. This is the quota we talked about during the 2016 referendum campaign, and the quota which we rejected,

he added.

"If anyone were to ask what the European People's Party,  the Tisza's party family, says to this, I recommend that everyone take a look at their work plan for this year, where point number 4 states in bold that the migration pact must be implemented quickly. And at their congress in Valencia, they also adopted a resolution stating that every member state must prepare a national implementation plan in order to carry it out, and that the solidarity mechanisms must be activated. This is what Peter Magyar’s Brussels party group represents," he emphasized.

I mention this only because, as in every essential matter, the Tisza Party always denies what their party family and their EP group are actually representing. No matter how much they try, everything is public,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, at a press conference before a public forum in Hajduboszormeny as part of the nationwide tour of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) on November 10, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)

 

Fontos híreink

