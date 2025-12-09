Csaba Domotor: Brussels Moves Forward With Migration Pact, Hungary Again Under Pressure + Video

"The Council has made a decision on another element of the migration pact. Accordingly, member states will be divided into three categories: those where the migration situation is severe, those where the migration situation is significant, and those where there is no migration situation. Hungary belongs to this last category," began Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, in his video.
And here comes the essence. Countries where there is no migration pressure must decide how they will take part in the solidarity mechanism. Either by paying a massive amount of money, or by admitting a substantial number of migrants. This is the quota we talked about during the 2016 referendum campaign, and the quota which we rejected,
he added.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!