Csaba Domotor: Brussels Moves Forward With Migration Pact, Hungary Again Under Pressure + Video

"If anyone were to ask what the European People's Party, the Tisza's party family, says to this, I recommend that everyone take a look at their work plan for this year, where point number 4 states in bold that the migration pact must be implemented quickly. And at their congress in Valencia, they also adopted a resolution stating that every member state must prepare a national implementation plan in order to carry it out, and that the solidarity mechanisms must be activated. This is what Peter Magyar’s Brussels party group represents," he emphasized.

I mention this only because, as in every essential matter, the Tisza Party always denies what their party family and their EP group are actually representing. No matter how much they try, everything is public,

he concluded.