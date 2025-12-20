Europe is in an extremely dangerous situation, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. "European leaders are on the path of war," he stated. "Hungary must work to ensure that member states cannot drag us onto that path of war," he added.
PM Orban: Europe Is in an Extremely Dangerous Situation
Europe has embarked on an extremely dangerous path, said Viktor Orban. Hungary’s Prime Minister told a press conference in Brussels that EU leaders are pushing the continent toward war, while Hungary has managed to stay out of both the use of frozen Russian assets and the war loan taken out to finance Ukraine, thereby sparing the country a burden of hundreds of billions of forints.
"The issue of confiscating 210 to 230 billion euros in frozen Russian assets would have meant a direct, immediate, and serious risk of war. This would have been a declaration of war. This direct threat of war has now been successfully evaded in Brussels. Hungary did not approve the agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets," Viktor Orban emphasized.
Hungary also opted out of the war loan, thereby preventing the loss of four hundred billion forints. Europe is in an extremely dangerous situation. The European Union is also putting itself on a war path by taking out a war loan to support Ukraine,
he said.
Cover photo: In the photo released by the Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication, Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) speaks to the press following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
