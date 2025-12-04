Hungary FM Meets With U.S. Deputy Secretary of State in Brussels

FM Szijjarto emphasized that they agreed that U.S. - Hungary relations have entered a new golden era, with the current U.S. president seeing Hungary as an absolute friend rather than an enemy, as was the case with the previous president.

“And we agreed that the sooner and more extensive a patriotic turn occurs in European and global politics, the better it will be for the people of Europe and everyone in the world,

– he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with Christopher Landau, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)