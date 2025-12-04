According to a statement from the ministry, FM Szijjarto noted at a press conference following the NATO Foreign Affairs Council meeting that it had been decades since the United States was not represented by its Secretary of State at such a meeting. Instead, it was represented by the deputy, currently Christopher Landau, with whom he also held separate talks during the day and maintains an excellent personal relationship.
Hungary FM Meets With U.S. Deputy Secretary of State in Brussels
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, met with Christopher Landau, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, at the NATO session in Brussels on Wednesday. The two agreed on the necessity of an early European patriotic turn.
The deputy secretary played a major role in helping us implement and follow up on the agreements reached during the White House meeting with President Trump,
– he said. “Today we discussed that Hungary will continue to provide full support for Donald Trump and the U.S. administration’s peace efforts. We also reviewed the progress we have made in our energy cooperation," he added.
FM Szijjarto emphasized that they agreed that U.S. - Hungary relations have entered a new golden era, with the current U.S. president seeing Hungary as an absolute friend rather than an enemy, as was the case with the previous president.
“And we agreed that the sooner and more extensive a patriotic turn occurs in European and global politics, the better it will be for the people of Europe and everyone in the world,
– he concluded.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, with Christopher Landau, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
