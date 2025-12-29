BrüsszelmigrációSzijjártó Péter
One Of 2026’s Biggest Battles Will Be Hungarians’ Revolt In Brussels Against The Migration Pact

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade sent a message on social media regarding Brussels’ plans. In his post, Peter Szijjarto stressed that just as in 2025, Hungary will not accept migrants in 2026 either. He underlined that Brussels wants to launch the resettlement of migrants in Hungary, something only the national government can prevent.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 29. 10:41
In Italy, ten percent of the population are migrants (Photo: MTI / EPA / ANSA, Alessandro Di Marco)
“It is important that this be absolutely clear to everyone: just as in 2025, in 2026 we will not allow a single migrant to enter Hungary, and we will not pay a single forint of Hungarians’ taxpayers' money for other countries’ migrants,” Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on his social media. Peter Szijjarto also emphasized that in the coming battle, every ounce of Hungarians’ strength will be needed.

Szijjártó Péter szerint nagy csata előtt áll hazánk
FM Peter Szijjarto says Hungary is facing a major battle (Photo: HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY)

It may seem far off for now, but one of the biggest battles of 2026 will be Hungarians’ revolt against Brussels’ migration pact, which is set to enter into force in the summer. This is the regulation that, on paper, is meant to “make the European asylum system more efficient,” but in practice would amount to nothing more than coercion for Hungary: pay up or take migrants in,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized in his post.

According to the foreign minister, it is “absolutely clear that we will not allow a single migrant in here — they know that already — but it is downright absurd that they want to force us, Hungarians, to pay in connection with migration.”

Us, who built a fence at our own expense and have been protecting the EU’s external border for more than ten years now. Us, who are currently being fined one million euros a day simply because we do not let migrants into our country,

– he declared.

According to Hungary's foreign minister, those to the west of Hungary have failed to act and were unable — or unwilling — to protect themselves from migrants. These are the countries where the security situation has deteriorated to such an extent that it is tearing apart the fabric of society, and that is why they now want to rid themselves of migrants under the Migration Pact.

This is what we will say no to in 2026 (again), and we are making it clear in advance: Hungary will not implement the measures of the migration pact. We do not want migrants, we do not want parallel societies, and we do not want to spend the Christmas holidays under the threat of terror. This is who we are,

– Mr. Szijjarto underlined. 

No one should have any doubts that “Brussels’ puppets would not do this — they would allow Hungary to be turned into an immigration country as well. The opposition Tisza and DK parties threw their weight behind Brussels’ migration pact, but now they are keeping their heads down,” he added.

Next year, all of Hungarians’ strength will be needed, because Brussels wants to launch the resettlement of migrants in Hungary — something only the national government can prevent,

– FM Szijjarto stated, concluding his post.

Cover photo: FM Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade (Photo: AFP)

