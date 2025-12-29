“It is important that this be absolutely clear to everyone: just as in 2025, in 2026 we will not allow a single migrant to enter Hungary, and we will not pay a single forint of Hungarians’ taxpayers' money for other countries’ migrants,” Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on his social media. Peter Szijjarto also emphasized that in the coming battle, every ounce of Hungarians’ strength will be needed.

FM Peter Szijjarto says Hungary is facing a major battle (Photo: HANDOUT / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY)

It may seem far off for now, but one of the biggest battles of 2026 will be Hungarians’ revolt against Brussels’ migration pact, which is set to enter into force in the summer. This is the regulation that, on paper, is meant to “make the European asylum system more efficient,” but in practice would amount to nothing more than coercion for Hungary: pay up or take migrants in,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized in his post.

According to the foreign minister, it is “absolutely clear that we will not allow a single migrant in here — they know that already — but it is downright absurd that they want to force us, Hungarians, to pay in connection with migration.”

Us, who built a fence at our own expense and have been protecting the EU’s external border for more than ten years now. Us, who are currently being fined one million euros a day simply because we do not let migrants into our country,

– he declared.