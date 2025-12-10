Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Brussels Is Preparing for War, Hungary Must Stay Out

Prime Minister Viktor Orban put out a video message warning that Europe’s leaders have decided the European Union must be prepared for a war against Russia by 2030. He emphasized that the Hungarian government’s goal remains unchanged: to keep the country out of the conflict.

2025. 12. 10. 10:04
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Attila Kisbenedek /AFP)
In the video post on Facebook, PM Orban said, “The news I have to share with you is bad. This war is not far away — not only geographically, since it is happening in a neighboring country, but politically as well. And I don’t want to spoil your Advent, but I believe Europe’s leaders have decided that Europe is going to war.”

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: NurPhoto/Nicolas Economou)

A decision has been made. This isn’t a matter of ‘maybe,’ ‘possibly,’ or ‘have they lost their minds?’ It has already happened. I sit among them — the decision has been made, written down, and even stated publicly. The official EU position is that by 2030 the European Union must be ready for war, a war to be fought with Russia. They are building a war economy,

he says in the video.

This is precisely why Hungary has been holding major anti-war rallies. They’re not called that because we couldn’t think of something better. It’s because this is the danger. If you cannot prevent Europe from marching into war, then what can you, as a Hungarian, do? All you have to do is open a history book. There is no new task here: Hungary must stay out of the war,

Viktor Orban stressed.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

