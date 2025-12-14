PM Orban: Tapping Frozen Russian Assets Is Declaration of War + Video

In the post accompanying the video, PM Orban wrote: “Europe is getting itself into serious trouble. Touching frozen Russian assets is a declaration of war!”
Speaking in the video, the prime minister elaborated:
Tampering with frozen Russian assets—confiscating them—is a declaration of war. I have never seen a case where taking €200–300 billion from a country did not provoke some kind of response.
