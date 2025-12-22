Viktor Orban Wraps Up a Grueling Week

“Once again, we are coming off a grueling week. And on Saturday, together in Szeged at the final and largest anti-war rally of the year, we showed that those who stand for peace stand with us,” Viktor Orban told members of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), summing up the week’s events. He began his weekly review with developments at the EU level: “At the unusually tense Brussels summit, we managed to avert an immediate threat of war.”

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Szeged. (Source: Facebook)

The prime minister recalled that using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's aims would have amounted to a declaration of war and would have dragged Hungary directly into the conflict. “We managed to protect ourselves from that—and that is a tremendous achievement. Credit is also due to the heroic resistance of the Belgian prime minister. But this story is far from over,” he added.

A War Council in Brussels

Reflecting on the European Council meeting, PM Orban said it was not a political consultation at all, but rather a war council. Ninety percent of the interventions, he noted, focused on how to defeat Russia. During the remaining time, he discussed peace efforts with the Czech and Slovak prime ministers. Talking to the others about this issue is “like talking to a brick wall,” he remarked.

PM Orban pointed out

Western Europe has long been promoting the narrative that the Russia–Ukraine war would not cost Western European citizens anything, because the money would eventually be recovered from Russian reparations. Now it has become clear that this is not true. That idea is dead,

he said. He placed responsibility squarely on Germany, arguing that Europe is currently being led by three Germans: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber, and the German chancellor.

According to Orbán, what they share is membership in the European People’s Party—the Tisza Party’s sister party—which he described as an outright pro-war political force. From there, he said, “all the trouble comes.” In the short term, he sees little chance of change. While Germany will hold elections, they will be regional rather than national, making it unlikely that peace-oriented forces will gain the upper hand in Germany or Europe anytime soon.