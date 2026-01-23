Brussels Doubles Down on War Funding, Struggles With Board of Peace

As previously reported, PM Orban traveled to Davos on Thursday, where he joined U.S. President Donald Trump in founding the Board of Peace. From Davos, Viktor Orban went on to Brussels for an extraordinary EU summit, which concluded with a press conference.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer/MTI)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Orbán said that leaders were presented with a document stating that the European Union had accepted Ukraine’s demand for $800 billion in funding.

I don’t know whether this can be called an achievement, but it certainly felt like an atomic-strength kick to the chest. Until now, we thought Ukraine had made such a demand and that the Union might try to soften it. But no. The request was accepted in full, exactly as it came from Ukraine,

the prime minister said. He added that the main topic at the summit was effectively the newly formed Board of Peace itself.

PM Orban explained that

The confusion comes from how to relate to a new body that was openly created because the old ones no longer work, while there are serious problems in the world and someone has to make peace. A new organization is formed, some are invited, others are not, and the entire European Union now doesn’t know which foot to stand on. In Europe, only Hungary and Bulgaria supported the initiative outright. We said this is a good goal. The old organizations have failed, so let’s try something new.

He noted:

the United States has taken on a leadership role, while countries from crisis regions—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan—have joined. Only two European countries are involved so far, but Hungary believes the effort is worth trying. No one can guarantee success, but this organization clearly has a better chance of achieving peace than the old ones that have already failed. EU leaders were preoccupied with whether to join or obstruct the initiative. That’s their problem, not ours. We are clear about what we want.

Responding to a question about a possible meeting involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine, PM Orban said

Hungary is also working toward that goal. Sooner or later, there will be a peace summit in Budapest. We don’t yet know exactly when or with which participants, but it is very much on the agenda—both in American notes and in our own working papers.

On Greenland, PM Orban said the issue had cooled rapidly.

Greenland—or, as the American president bluntly put it, ‘a piece of ice’—has been settled for now. There will be no tariffs, no military intervention, and everyone is interested in de-escalation, not inflaming tensions. The debate revealed sharply different views, with some insisting on cooperation with the United States at all costs, while others warned that similar situations could arise again in the future. It was a very diverse and useful debate.

PM Orban added that Hungary has always viewed the matter as a NATO issue rather than an EU one.