According to the foreign minister, Hungary has consistently stood on the side of peace and will not allow the country to be pulled into the war. He emphasized that Hungary supports every peace initiative that could bring an end to the armed conflict that has been raging in the neighboring country for four years.

Szijjarto said this position stands regardless of how President Zelensky relates to it, adding that the Ukrainian leader is openly participating in Hungary’s election campaign. He recalled that a similar situation occurred four years ago, when campaigning was also conducted on behalf of Hungary’s political opponents.

In his assessment, a Ukraine-friendly government could only come to power in Hungary if the current leadership were removed.

Clearly, President Zelensky has allies in this effort—namely, the elite in Brussels. No matter how President Zelensky interferes in the Hungarian election campaign, he should know that as long as we are here, he will not be able to drag Hungary into the war, nor will he be able to take the Hungarian people’s money.” Szijjarto stressed, "this is what is at stake in the election. On April 12, the Hungarian people can decide whether they want peace or war, and whether they will allow President Zelensky to take our money to maintain a corrupt Ukrainian regime,

Hungary's foreign minister said.