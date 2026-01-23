“It is clearly visible that President Zelensky has launched his involvement in the Hungarian campaign,” Szijjarto said in a video posted on Facebook. “Everything is changing in the world. Practically speaking, a new world order is taking shape before our eyes.”
Hungary FM: Zelensky Makes His Move, but Hungary Is on the Right Course
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is openly taking part in Hungary’s domestic political campaign—and this isn't the first time, he stressed. Hungary, however, will not allow itself to be dragged into the war, the minister declared.
While it remains unclear when this new world order will fully emerge—or whether it will ever take on a final form—one thing is certain: Hungary has a seat at the table where the rules of this new order are being shaped. Our prime minister is the only European leader today who can speak simultaneously with the leaders of all the major power centers. He is capable of negotiating in Washington, Moscow, and Beijing alike. The fact that the prime minister was present in Davos and signed the agreement establishing the Board of Peace speaks for itself,
the foreign minister says in the video post.
According to the foreign minister, Hungary has consistently stood on the side of peace and will not allow the country to be pulled into the war. He emphasized that Hungary supports every peace initiative that could bring an end to the armed conflict that has been raging in the neighboring country for four years.
Szijjarto said this position stands regardless of how President Zelensky relates to it, adding that the Ukrainian leader is openly participating in Hungary’s election campaign. He recalled that a similar situation occurred four years ago, when campaigning was also conducted on behalf of Hungary’s political opponents.
In his assessment, a Ukraine-friendly government could only come to power in Hungary if the current leadership were removed.
Clearly, President Zelensky has allies in this effort—namely, the elite in Brussels. No matter how President Zelensky interferes in the Hungarian election campaign, he should know that as long as we are here, he will not be able to drag Hungary into the war, nor will he be able to take the Hungarian people’s money.”
Szijjarto stressed, "this is what is at stake in the election. On April 12, the Hungarian people can decide whether they want peace or war, and whether they will allow President Zelensky to take our money to maintain a corrupt Ukrainian regime,
Hungary's foreign minister said.
Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister (Photo: AFP)
PM Orban: Zelensky Is on the Wrong Track, but Brussels Rushes to Pay
Through the upcoming national petition, Hungarians can send a clear message to Brussels: we will not pay.
Hungary FM: Hungarian–Czech Patriotic Alliance Jointly Says No to Migration and War
The foreign minister recalled that they had already defeated Brussels together in the past.
Brussels Doubles Down on War Funding, Struggles With Board of Peace
The Hungarian prime minister spoke to the press after the EU summit.
PM Orban Sends Message to Zelensky: You Are in a Desperate Situation
"You are a man in a desperate situation, who for the fourth year now has been unable—or unwilling—to bring a war to an end," Hungary's Prime Minister writes.
