Janos Boka: Brussels Doubles Down on Demand to Resettle Illegal Migrants

Janos Boka said the central objective of the strategy is to ensure that the European Union migration pact is fully implemented starting as early as this June. For Hungary, he said, this would mean being required to establish a migrant camp capable of processing 23,000 asylum applications per year by 2027.
In addition, he added, Hungary would also be expected to take in illegal migrants from other member states as part of a so-called “solidarity contribution.”
