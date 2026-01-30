Bóka JánosBrüsszelmigráns
magyar

Janos Boka: Brussels Doubles Down on Demand to Resettle Illegal Migrants

Brussels has reaffirmed its demand to resettle illegal migrants, as the European Commission on Thursday adopted its migration and asylum strategy for the next five years, Janos Boka, Hungary’s minister for European Union affairs, said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 30. 16:51
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Janos Boka said the central objective of the strategy is to ensure that the European Union migration pact is fully implemented starting as early as this June. For Hungary, he said, this would mean being required to establish a migrant camp capable of processing 23,000 asylum applications per year by 2027.

Bóka János európai uniós ügyekért felelős miniszter
Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for European Union Affairs (Photo: Facebook)

In addition, he added, Hungary would also be expected to take in illegal migrants from other member states as part of a so-called “solidarity contribution.”

Boka emphasized that the Hungarian government has been fighting for more than a decade to protect Hungary’s borders and the European Union’s external borders, to preserve the right to decide who Hungarians live together with in their own country, and to guarantee Hungary’s peace and security.

The minister said that if it were up to the Tisza Party, Hungary would face precisely what the government has been working against for over ten years: porous borders, increased illegal migration, and all of its harmful social consequences. In such matters, the minister warned, a single bad decision can lead to irreversible damage.

That is why Fidesz is the safe choice,

he added.

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's Minister for European Union Affairs (Photo: Facebook)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelektisza

Francesca, mint mindig!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Igen, ez is kötelező olvasmány, már persze ha nem vagy agyhalott Tisza-szektás, és/vagy rohadék propagandista vagy „politikus” ugyanott.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu