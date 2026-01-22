MEP Domotor: EPP Rejected Anti-Mercosur Motion By Largest Margin

“This is what the Mercosur voting map looks like. It clearly shows that Peter Magyar once again stated a falsehood today. Not only because he claimed that today’s vote was initiated by his party family, the EPP, which it was not. The numbers also show that the anti- Mercosur motion was rejected by the EPP in the largest proportion, along with the other big brother of the grand coalition, the socialists,” Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, wrote in his post.
In contrast, the Patriots, that is our parliamentary group, voted in favor by the largest margin and in the highest numbers. (The essence of the motion was that Parliament should send the Mercosur pact to the top EU court. In the end, it passed by a narrow majority.) Without the votes of Fidesz, none of this would have gone through, and Mr Weber would be popping champagne. He is not popping champagne now, but he has announced that he will call on the Commission to implement the Mercosur deal despite the voting result,
he added.
