MEP Domotor: EPP Rejected Anti-Mercosur Motion By Largest Margin

The results of the European Parliament vote on the Mercosur agreement clearly refute the claims made by Peter Magyar, MEP Csaba Domotor pointed out in a social media post. The figures show that the proposal was rejected in the highest proportion by the European People’s Party and the socialists, while the Patriots, including Fidesz, supported it, he highlighted.

2026. 01. 22. 15:03
Csaba Domotor, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament (Photo: AFP)
“This is what the Mercosur voting map looks like. It clearly shows that Peter Magyar once again stated a falsehood today. Not only because he claimed that today’s vote was initiated by his party family, the EPP, which it was not. The numbers also show that the anti- Mercosur motion was rejected by the EPP in the largest proportion, along with the other big brother of the grand coalition, the socialists,” Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, wrote in his post.

 MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: AFP)

In contrast, the Patriots, that is our parliamentary group, voted in favor by the largest margin and in the highest numbers. (The essence of the motion was that Parliament should send the Mercosur pact to the top EU court. In the end, it passed by a narrow majority.) Without the votes of Fidesz, none of this would have gone through, and Mr Weber would be popping champagne. He is not popping champagne now, but he has announced that he will call on the Commission to implement the Mercosur deal despite the voting result,

  he added.

“That is why tomorrow will be the moment of truth. That is when we will vote on the motion of no confidence against Ursula von der Leyen, with the Mercosur issue at the center of the justification. The Tisza Party has already begun its great feint maneuver, with one representative even traveling home. You would never guess the name,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament (Photo: AFP)

