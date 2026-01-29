In recent days, experts in the Tisza Party's orbit have repeatedly stated that a complete break from Russian gas is a welcome step, since, in their view, the utility cost reduction program is a "humbug".

Beyond legal action, several political paths can be identified to neutralize the effects of the decision. One is the swift achievement of peace in Ukraine, which would obviously render such measures unnecessary or at least minimize their impact. However, this effort is constantly blocked by the Brussels elite.

The other path is essentially social in nature: preserving sovereign energy policy decision-making. Based on past experience, it can rightly be assumed that in response to similar Brussels 'requests,' the Tisza Party would be unable to say no.

Cover photo: Illustration (Graphic: Center for Fundamental Rights)