Brussels to Wipe Out Utility Cost Cuts by Banning Russian Energy

The Center for Fundamental Rights has summarized the price-raising effects of the REPowerEU regulation in five points.
Analysis by the Center for Fundamental Rights Shows:
- For Hungary, the only alternative to the Russian gas currently arriving through pipelines would be the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). However, the shipping costs of LNG can be seven to eight times higher than those of pipeline gas. This alone would increase procurement prices by 30 to 40 percent and would obviously raise consumer utility bills by an even greater margin.
- Hungary would lose access to the preferential pricing that currently compensates for long-term Russian energy supplies.
- Purchasing natural gas from multiple sources through multiple routes would impair Hungary's position to negotiate lower prices.
- Hungary would lose revenue generated from the large volumes of Russian gas transiting through Hungarian pipelines.
- Hungary would also lose its foreign trade position based on a diversified energy portfolio, which would likewise lead to declining revenues.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!