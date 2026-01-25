No to War, No to Financing Ukraine, No to Household Utility Price Increases

The anti-war rally in Kaposvar and Viktor Orban’s speech clearly showed that in times of war and danger, the right wing offers a secure future by recognizing global changes and responding to them in line with Hungary's interests, said the Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights.

Anti-war rally in Kaposvar (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

"The left wing, the Tisza Party, stuck in the old world order, wants to enforce international and Brussels' interests in Hungary," Miklos Szantho wrote in his Facebook post. One clear example of this is the three-point national petition that was presented:

the globalist left not only wants to go to war, but also wants to finance both the war and Ukraine, as shown by Brussels’ 800+700 billion dollar Prosperity Plan for Ukraine.

In contrast, the Hungarian right wing seeks to guarantee Hungary's prosperity. That is why the petition says no to further financing of the war and Ukraine, and no to war-related increases in household utility prices.

"In this logic, the key question is not what fits into the context of the Brussels elite, which is globally weakening but remains mainstream in Europe. The key question is what serves Hungarian interests."

Hungary’s national security and economic interests lie in physical and financial security, staying out of the war, and remaining uninvolved in financing Zelensky's regime,

Miklos Szantho wrote. The same logic applies also to other issues, he added. As long as national decision-making prevails over international here at home, Hungary has border protection, protection for Hungarian farmers, and the strength to say no to other plans from Brussels that are harmful to the country. The Mercosur agreement and Ukrainian agricultural imports are not technical matters, but issues of sovereignty: giving up Hungarian agriculture would mean giving up independence.

He also pointed out that daily politics is loud and confusing, but in reality there are only two paths.

One is the globalist, Brussels-aligned logic with multinational companies at the center represented by the Tisza Party. The other is the sovereigntist, people-centered Hungarian approach. Engagement in war or staying out of war.

"In times of danger, experimentation is not needed. What is needed is the protection of the country. That is why the national side remains the safe choice today," Miklos Szantho concluded his analysis.