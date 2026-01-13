PM Orban at the Fighters Club: We Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes!

Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a new message on the Fighters' Club platform, highlighting both the stakes of the upcoming election and what he described as the lies of the Tisza Party, which he says serves Brussels.

PM Orban, president of Fidesz (center), at the party congress at Budapest’s Hungexpo, on January 10, 2026. Photo: MTI/PM’s Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer

“Hello, Fighters! We cannot afford to make mistakes!” the prime minister began in his post.

He compared the issue of war to migration, emphasizing that a single wrong decision could have unforeseeable consequences:

“War is exactly like migration. If you make the wrong choice even once, you can never fix it. There is only one correct answer: we must stay out of it. Only Fidesz can ensure this,”

– he wrote.

PM Orban sharply criticized the Tisza Party, noting its consistent support for pro-war positions in Brussels' decisions.

The Tisza Party lies, but that’s nothing new. They have voted for every pro-war decision in Brussels. The records are there — anyone can check,

– he said, adding that the same applies to migration issues. “It’s the same with the migration migration pact. They even supported punishing Hungary… This is the Brussels way,” Mr. Orban stated.

According to Orban, the opposition's nervous reactions stem from the increasing amount of information coming to light about them.

The Tisza Party’s statements bring to mind an old saying: the one whose house is on fire is the one who screams. Every day, the truth comes out. They are struggling to cope with it and are already trying to explain away their defeat.

– PM Orban said.

PM Orban noted that the government continues to work actively, with ongoing consultations: “Today, back-to-back meetings — minsters Janos Lazar, Peter Szijjarto, Gergely Gulyas, as well as the others,” he said.

He stressed that the government remains committed to the promises made to voters:

Whatever we promised, we delivered. Family support, home creation, 14th-month pension, support for businesses. This is the Hungarian way,

– PM Orban wrote, concluding his message with a rallying call:

“Fidesz, the surefire choice. We'll fight for the truth! Fight against lies!”

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Viktor Orban's Facebook page)