PM Orban: Ukrainians Are Openly Interfering in Hungarian Elections

"The Ukrainians have launched their operation. They are issuing threats and are openly interfering in the Hungarian elections. They are driven by the goal of getting money and pushing their way into the EU as soon as possible," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.
As a member of the European Union, Hungary has the right to say no to this. And our national government does say no. We do not want Hungarian families’ money to be sent to Ukraine, and we do not want Hungary to be dragged into the war,
he added.
