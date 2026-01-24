Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A végén mindannyian magyarok vagyunk + videó

PM Orban: Ukrainians Are Openly Interfering in Hungarian Elections

Ukraine's leadership is trying to put pressure on Hungary through open threats and political interference in a bid to obtain money and speed up the country's EU accession, Viktor Orban posted on his social media page. The Hungarian Prime Minister stressed that Hungary says no to pressure from Brussels and Kyiv, will not allow Hungarian families’ money to be sent to Ukraine, and will not let the country be dragged into the war.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 24. 11:29
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The Ukrainians have launched their operation. They are issuing threats and are openly interfering in the Hungarian elections. They are driven by the goal of getting money and pushing their way into the EU as soon as possible," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on social media.

Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök
As a member of the European Union, Hungary has the right to say no to this. And our national government does say no. We do not want Hungarian families’ money to be sent to Ukraine, and we do not want Hungary to be dragged into the war,

he added.

"We must show that Hungarians cannot be threatened. We are cast in a different mold. Our message to both Brussels and Kyiv is: we will not pay!" he concluded.

