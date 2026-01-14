PM Orban: Only 89 Days Left, Just 45 Nights of Sleep Until Victory + Video

Under the decision of the President of the Republic, the election will take place on April 12, Viktor Orban reminded Facebook users. In the video uploaded to his social media page, the Prime Minister pointed out that there are now fewer than three months left until the vote.

In the the Prime Minister’s calculations,

there are only 89 days left until the election, meaning there are just 45 nights of sleep until victory.

With this statement, he indicated that the governing parties are allowing themselves little time for rest during the campaign.

As reported earlier, President Tamas Sulyok has officially announced the date of the 2026 parliamentary elections: voters will go to the polls on April 12. In a post published on his social media page, the President of the Republic wrote:

In accordance with the provisions of the Fundamental Law and the Act on Electoral Procedure, I have issued a decision setting the date for the 2026 general election of members of the National Assembly. The election will take place on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

“One of the fundamental pillars of democracy is the right to free elections. I encourage everyone to exercise this right,” the head of state emphasized.