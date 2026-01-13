Miklos Szantho Makes Major Announcement About CPAC Hungary

CPAC Hungary Returns in 2026 — Once Again, for the Fifth Time

“The event that brings together the global right. A worldwide jamboree that is anti-globalist. The conference that is opened every year by Viktor Orban and greeted separately by Donald Trump. And yes, with him comes a new world — and we were already Trumpists before Trump. It was here that the key phrase was first spoken: ‘No migration, no gender, no war!’” — reads the statement on the CPAC Hungary website.

In the United States, this is now official government policy, but Brussels and its appendages are still pushing in the opposite direction. And they are more determined than ever: they have decided to eliminate the Hungarian right once and for all. They know that we are the sand in the gears, the stick in the spokes, the thorn under the fingernail. If we fall, Europe falls as well.

But our friends across Europe and around the world know this too, which is why everyone who matters — to us — will be here. Because we will win, and when we do, they will win too,” the statement adds.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho (Photo: MTI)