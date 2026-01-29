Rendkívüli

A januári rezsistoppal 30 százalékos kedvezményt kapnak a magyar családok + videó

BrüsszelUkrajnaEurópafinanszírozásMagyarországSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Brussels Wants to Send Hungarians’ Money to Ukraine + Video

Brussels has accepted Ukraine’s 1,500 billion euro financial demand without any criticism and now wants to raise this amount from the money of European citizens, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, stressing that as long as the current government is in office in Hungary, not a single forint will go to this “insane and senseless” plan.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 29. 11:50
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Brussels has practically accepted Ukraine’s 1,500 billion euro financial demand without a hitch, and EU leaders want to finance it from the money of European people, Peter Szijjarto highlighted in a video shared on his  Facebook page

Szijjártó Péter (Fotó: AFP)
Hungarian  Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

Brussels has accepted the Ukrainians’ demand for 1,500 billion euros practically without any criticism, and they want to give this money to Ukraine, and that money is from the money of European people. As long as we govern Hungary, Brussels will not be allowed to spend a single forint of Hungarian people’s money on this insane and senseless plan,

Peter Szijjarto emphasized.

That's why Brussels wants a Tisza government in Hungary. If the Tisza Party were to govern, they would obviously give Brussels the green light to send Hungarian people’s money to Ukraine.

"There will be enormous pressure at today's meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, but I will again resist this pressure and say no to Brussels’ insane and senseless plan."

Hungarian people's money must not be sent to Ukraine,

he emphasized.

