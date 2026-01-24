Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Consuls at the Hungary–Poland Futsal Match

That is why our consuls will be present. Two of my consul colleagues, along with another colleague from the ministry’s sports diplomacy department, will be available duty during the match,

he said. "There will be no organized march. Supporters will meet at the entrance of the arena. Our colleagues will also be there, and of course they will remain at the venue throughout the entire match. If anyone has any problem or needs assistance, please feel free to turn to our colleagues," he continued.

An emergency phone number is also available throughout the day: +386 5163 4220. "If you cannot find our colleagues, you can also request assistance via this phone number, Peter Szijjarto said.