futsalmérkőzésMagyarországsegítségkonzulSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Consuls at the Hungary–Poland Futsal Match

Two Hungarian consuls will be available at the venue of Saturday's Hungary–Poland group match of the futsal European Championship in Ljubljana to provide assistance to supporters if needed, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest on the morning of the match.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 24. 16:03
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Around 1,100 Hungarian supporters have purchased tickets for the Hungarian national team’s match on Saturday, which will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, said Peter Szijjarto according to the ministry’s statement.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

That is why our consuls will be present. Two of my consul colleagues, along with another colleague from the ministry’s sports diplomacy department, will be available duty during the match,

he said. "There will be no organized march. Supporters will meet at the entrance of the arena. Our colleagues will also be there, and of course they will remain at the venue throughout the entire match. If anyone has any problem or needs assistance, please feel free to turn to our colleagues," he continued.

An emergency phone number is also available throughout the day: +386 5163 4220. "If you cannot find our colleagues, you can also request assistance via this phone number, Peter Szijjarto said. 

I wish everyone a great time and good cheering at today’s match!

he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kárpáti András
idezojelekmedián

Hann Endre esete Freuddal

Kárpáti András avatarja

A Medián vezetője saját magát leplezte le, hogy korábban a DK-nak is dolgoztak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu