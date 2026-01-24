Around 1,100 Hungarian supporters have purchased tickets for the Hungarian national team’s match on Saturday, which will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, said Peter Szijjarto according to the ministry’s statement.
Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Consuls at the Hungary–Poland Futsal Match
Two Hungarian consuls will be available at the venue of Saturday's Hungary–Poland group match of the futsal European Championship in Ljubljana to provide assistance to supporters if needed, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest on the morning of the match.
That is why our consuls will be present. Two of my consul colleagues, along with another colleague from the ministry’s sports diplomacy department, will be available duty during the match,
he said. "There will be no organized march. Supporters will meet at the entrance of the arena. Our colleagues will also be there, and of course they will remain at the venue throughout the entire match. If anyone has any problem or needs assistance, please feel free to turn to our colleagues," he continued.
An emergency phone number is also available throughout the day: +386 5163 4220. "If you cannot find our colleagues, you can also request assistance via this phone number, Peter Szijjarto said.
I wish everyone a great time and good cheering at today’s match!
he added.
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
DPK Anti-War National Tour Continues in Kaposvar
Magyar Nemzet and Hir TV will both provide live coverage of the rally.
Peter Szijjarto: SICK Investment Creates Three Hundred New Jobs in Kunsziget
Given the size of the settlement, it is an exceptional achievement that the investment by SICK has created three hundred new jobs in Kunsziget.
Hungary at Table Where New World Order Is Made
Unlike Europe, Hungary is sitting at the table where a new world order is being made, Hungary FM said at the opening of the Szechenyi University's Confucius Institute in Gyor.
"Hungarians’ Money Should Be Spent Not on Ukraine, but on Hungarian Children"
Hungarians’ money should be spent not on Ukraine, but on Hungarian children, because Hungary’s future is built on them.
