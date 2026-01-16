PM Orban Presents the One-Millionth Care Watch + Video

“I personally presented the care watch to Ildiko,” PM Orban wrote on social media. The prime minister noted that with her, one million elderly Hungarians have now taken advantage of the program. “Those who haven’t yet should apply—this device can save lives,” he urged.

Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos

Viktor Orban also shared a video of the meeting. He didn’t arrive with only the care watch, however; he also brought a bouquet of flowers for the program’s one-millionth participant.

This is unbelievable!

the woman exclaimed upon opening the door to the prime minister, adding that she has long been a great admirer of Mr. Orban.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the Care Watch (Gondosora) program is unique worldwide. The device has already helped save more than 70,000 lives. It also provides immediate assistance during severe weather, when rapid response becomes especially critical.

With a single push of a button, the care watch offers help in emergencies—whether due to a fall, sudden illness, or traffic accident.