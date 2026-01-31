PM Orban Warns Against Actions of Tisza Provocateurs, Criminal Elements

“Shocking! It has come to light that Tisza dispatched criminals on Thursday to the Lazarrinfo event in Gyongyos to intimidate and harass Fidesz supporters attending the forum,” PM Orban posted on social media. According to the prime minister, this is what the much-touted “Tisza country of love” looks like in practice.

Lazarinfo public forum

The criminal rap sheet is extensive: disorderly conduct, robbery, embezzlement, assault, sexual violence, extortion, and homicide. These are the so-called apostles of Tisza’s ‘love',

PM Orban wrote.

The prime minister called on all Hungarians—Fidesz supporters and non-supporters alike, Roma and non-Roma—who attend such events to look out for one another and not to fall for the actions of Tisza-linked provocateurs and criminals.

We believe in the power of love and unity,

Viktor Orban stressed.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)