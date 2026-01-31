Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A cigányság megbecsülést és elismerést érdemel – kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

Tisza Pártminiszterelnökorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban Warns Against Actions of Tisza Provocateurs, Criminal Elements

Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the public to exercise caution at political gatherings, warning that the record of Tisza-linked provocateurs is long and troubling.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 31. 11:58
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Shocking! It has come to light that Tisza dispatched criminals on Thursday to the Lazarrinfo event in Gyongyos to intimidate and harass Fidesz supporters attending the forum,” PM Orban posted on social media. According to the prime minister, this is what the much-touted “Tisza country of love” looks like in practice.

Lázár János, miniszter, lázárinfó, balatonalmádi
Lazarinfo public forum

The criminal rap sheet is extensive: disorderly conduct, robbery, embezzlement, assault, sexual violence, extortion, and homicide. These are the so-called apostles of Tisza’s ‘love',

PM Orban wrote. 

The prime minister called on all Hungarians—Fidesz supporters and non-supporters alike, Roma and non-Roma—who attend such events to look out for one another and not to fall for the actions of Tisza-linked provocateurs and criminals.

We believe in the power of love and unity,

 Viktor Orban stressed.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekTisza Párt

Kik is üvöltöztek Lázárral Gyöngyösön?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Na ezért mondtam: kuss a nevetek!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu