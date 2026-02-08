Alexandra Szentkiralyi: Hatred and Gloating Follow an Innocent Man's Death + Video

The death of a young, nationally known television news anchor is shocking for everyone, but the reactions that followed were even more disturbing, said Alexandra Szentkiralyi.

Gyorgy Kontra (Photo: MW)

In her social media post, the Budapest chair of Fidesz recalled that Gyorgy Kontra’s death did not only trigger expressions of sympathy. Under articles reporting on the news anchor’s death, some commenters linked to the Tisza Party left remarks such as "a fate has delivered justice" or "they are slowly but surely disappearing," said Alexandra Szentkiralyi, quoting comments. She added that

these people mocked the death of an innocent man simply because, in their assumption, he held political views different from theirs.

Alexandra Szentkiralyi emphasized that the deceased can no longer read these lines, but his mother, who is experiencing indescribable pain, can.

According to the politician, this is not love, not compassion, and not the country Hungarians deserve. As she put it,

Hungarians are few in the world, and if they wish harm upon one another, the consequences can be unforeseeable.

In closing, she asked everyone to preserve calm in the period leading up to the elections, and to decide about the future peacefully and with humanity.

As earlier reported by Magyar Nemzet, Gyorgy Kontra passed away suddenly and tragically at the age of 45. He became nationally known as a news anchor on the M1 current affairs channel, serving as a presenter of Hirado and the host of the Vilaghirado program.