Balazs Orban: Hungary Rejects Funding Ukrainian Well-Being with Taxpayer Money

“Hungary’s position is clear: we do not want to have Hungarians' money financing Ukraine's welfare,” Balazs Orban, the prime minister's political director, said on Kossuth Radio’s Sunday News program.

Balazs Orban (Source: Facebook)

Balazs Orban stressed that the government wants to make it unmistakably clear that Through the petition, Hungarians are being asked to state plainly that they do not want to pay for the war or for the operation of the Ukrainian state, and that they are unwilling to accept higher household energy costs as a result.

Hungary will not pay Ukraine’s utility bills, and that this principle is at the heart of the national petition.

Through the petition, Hungarians are being asked to state plainly that they do not want to pay for the war or for the operation of the Ukrainian state, and that they are unwilling to accept higher household energy costs as a result.

He noted that last week two joint Brussels–Kyiv plans have come to light. One envisions close cooperation to fast-track Ukraine’s accession to the European Union by 2027. Mr. Orban added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has openly demanded EU membership by that date, while the EU enlargement commissioner has described it as one of her greatest ambitions.

According to Orban,

the political battle over Ukraine’s EU membership will be one of the defining conflicts between Brussels and Hungary in the period ahead.

He pointed out that in the Voks2025 vote, "Hungarians rejected Ukraine’s accelerated accession by an overwhelming majority,” a position the government intends to represent firmly.

He also referenced the so-called Ukrainian welfare plan submitted by Kyiv to Brussels, which he said contains “astronomical figures” for the next decade. Under the proposal, the European Union would have to set aside $800 billion just to finance Ukraine, in addition to another $700 billion Ukraine is demanding to cover military expenditures.

The politician explained that the idea of a national petition emerged in response to Brussels and Kyiv setting 2027 as the target date for phasing out Russian energy.

If Hungary loses access to cheap Russian energy, the utility price reduction policy would become unsustainable, and the government would no longer be able to introduce measures like January’s utility price freeze,

he said.