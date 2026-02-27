Rendkívüli

Csaba Domotor: Median’s False Polling Data Has International Implications

The allegedly false polling data published by Median may not only have been aimed at pushing smaller left-wing parties out of the political arena, Csaba Domotor, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament warned. According to the MEP, such data could also serve to lay the groundwork for potential political pressure tactics.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 02. 27. 15:09
Csaba Domotor, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament (Photo: MTI/Csaba Bus)
“If Median published false polling data claiming that the Tisza Party has a massive, street-length lead, that is not merely embarrassing. It may not only have served the purpose of sidelining smaller left-wing parties from the race,” Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor pointed out. 

Dömötör Csaba szerint nemcsak a kisebb baloldali pártokat kiszorítását szolgálhatták a Medián hamis közvéleménykutatási adatai (Illusztráció, forrás: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)
According to MEP Csaba Domotor, Median's false opinion poll data may have served not only to sideline smaller left-wing parties (Illustration, source: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)

He argued that there is also an international dimension to the issue. “It is a common and well-established phenomenon that the international liberal mainstream media regularly predicts a large lead for the left-wing opposition candidate of the moment. That way, when Fidesz wins the election, it becomes easier to agitate European public opinion by claiming that the elections were not democratic,” the lawmaker explained.

With such misleading campaigns, it becomes easier to create the political atmosphere necessary for various pressure tools, such as Article 7 proceedings or even the freezing of EU funds,

he added.

Domotor also pointed to what he described as misleading international media coverage ahead of Hungary’s 2022 parliamentary elections.

In this image, you can see the prestigious Guardian’s forecast just weeks before the 2022 election. They wrote about Peter Marki-Zay’s lead over Viktor Orban. The election result was a two-thirds victory for Fidesz. The Guardian was not bothered by publishing untruths—before, after, and ever since, it has remained one of the dominant voices in the media chorus attacking the Hungarian government,

the MEP remarked.

This is a carefully constructed, multi-actor play of deception. As I often say at public forums: it matters less who they put in the shop window—right now, the name happens to be Peter Magyar—but rather, what matters is the size of the network standing behind him,

Domotor concluded.

Ultimately, it was the Hungarian people who made the decision back in 2022, and that will be the case again this April,

Domotor said, closing his statement.

Cover photo: Csaba Domotor, Fidesz Member of the European Parliament (Photo: MTI/Csaba Bus)

