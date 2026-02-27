Csaba Domotor: Median’s False Polling Data Has International Implications

“If Median published false polling data claiming that the Tisza Party has a massive, street-length lead, that is not merely embarrassing. It may not only have served the purpose of sidelining smaller left-wing parties from the race,” Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor pointed out.

According to MEP Csaba Domotor, Median's false opinion poll data may have served not only to sideline smaller left-wing parties (Illustration, source: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)

He argued that there is also an international dimension to the issue. “It is a common and well-established phenomenon that the international liberal mainstream media regularly predicts a large lead for the left-wing opposition candidate of the moment. That way, when Fidesz wins the election, it becomes easier to agitate European public opinion by claiming that the elections were not democratic,” the lawmaker explained.

With such misleading campaigns, it becomes easier to create the political atmosphere necessary for various pressure tools, such as Article 7 proceedings or even the freezing of EU funds,

he added.

Domotor also pointed to what he described as misleading international media coverage ahead of Hungary’s 2022 parliamentary elections.