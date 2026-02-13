ötkerttisza pártmagyar péterkábítószer
Despite Apology, Peter Magyar Attends Drug-Laced Party Just Weeks After Nightclub Scandal

On Thursday, Peter Magyar admitted that in August 2024, shortly after being elected to the European Parliament, he attended what was essentially a drug-fueled party in downtown Budapest. The newly revealed incident occured barely six weeks after the Tisza leader’s disco scandal, when he drunkenly struck a man at a nightclub, took his phone and later threw it into the Danube. The affair quickly turned into a public scandal. Although Magyar publicly apologized, he did not change his lifestyle despite his lofty words at the time: without apparent hesitation, he went to a house party where drugs were reportedly laid out on the table — an event he himself described as resembling an orgy.

Tisza Party President Peter Magyar (Source: AFP)
Another scandal has erupted around Peter Magyar, and in the latest case he himself disclosed the details. The president of the Tisza Party released a video statement after a photograph depicting a bedroom appeared in the press. In the video, he said that on Aug. 2, 2024, following a Tisza event, he met his former girlfriend, Evelin Vogel. Around 5 a.m., they went together to an apartment in downtown Budapest where a house party was underway. Upon arrival, Magyar claimed, several people unknown to him were present in the apartment, sitting around a table on which there was alcohol and what appeared to be narcotics. He said he did not touch anything on the table and did not consume drugs. Mr. Magyar and Ms. Vogel spent the night together in the apartment and left around noon to go to lunch. According to the party leader, the apartment was empty by the time they departed.

Even based on Magyar’s brief recollection, the circumstances of the drug-fueled house party most closely resembled an orgy, and the drugs laid out on the table apparently did little to disturb the then newly elected member of the European Parliament. The episode is made all the more striking by the fact that it occurred just six weeks after Peter Magyar’s disco scandal — the incident in which the Tisza leader caused a disturbance at the Otkert nightclub.

Thrown Out By The Neck

It’s worth recalling what unfolded at Otkert in the early hours of June 21, 2024. Just two weeks after being elected to the European Parliament, Peter Magyar headed to the downtown nightclub for a night out. Videos from the evening show the politician — dancing with young women — visibly drunk, at one point dropping to the floor, rolling around and crawling as part of his “dance moves.”

As the night wore on, the situation escalated. At one point, Peter Magyar confronted a man who had been filming him on a cellphone, grabbed the device, slipped it into his pocket and walked off. The man followed, demanding his phone back, but Mr. Magyar denied having it. During the heated exchange, the man alleged that the politician struck him in the face twice. The evening ended with security stepping in: Mr. Magyar did not leave on his own, but was physically escorted out of the nightclub.

Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted that police questioned two 19-year-old students who attended the party, as well as two members of the security staff. The students confirmed that when Magyar approached the man filming him, the atmosphere between them was visibly tense, and they heard the victim repeatedly demand his phone back. After security escorted Magyar out of the club, the two students also left and saw the politician — accompanied by several young people — heading toward the riverbank, followed by the man whose phone he had taken. According to their testimony, both witnessed Magyar throw a phone into the Danube. As Ripost reported, officers from the water police later recovered the device from the river.

Regret And Contrition — Or Not

Law enforcement later determined that Peter Magyar may have committed theft by taking the man’s phone and tossing it into the Danube. The prosecutor general petitioned the European Parliament to lift the lawmaker’s parliamentary immunity, but in October 2025 the European left rallied behind Mr. Magyar, so the Tisza chief's immunity remained intact.

Looking back at the summer of 2024, after the disco scandal erupted, Magyar briefly dialed back what many saw as his aggressive public behavior. On June 21, he posted a long message on Facebook claiming he had actually been the victim. “I am human, I made a mistake,” he wrote, apologizing to anyone he had offended and thanking his supporters. His words could have been read as a promise to take a more restrained approach to nightlife. That, however, did not happen: six weeks later, he was spotted at a house party where drugs were openly laid out on the table.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Source: AFP)

