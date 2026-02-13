Despite Apology, Peter Magyar Attends Drug-Laced Party Just Weeks After Nightclub Scandal

Another scandal has erupted around Peter Magyar, and in the latest case he himself disclosed the details. The president of the Tisza Party released a video statement after a photograph depicting a bedroom appeared in the press. In the video, he said that on Aug. 2, 2024, following a Tisza event, he met his former girlfriend, Evelin Vogel. Around 5 a.m., they went together to an apartment in downtown Budapest where a house party was underway. Upon arrival, Magyar claimed, several people unknown to him were present in the apartment, sitting around a table on which there was alcohol and what appeared to be narcotics. He said he did not touch anything on the table and did not consume drugs. Mr. Magyar and Ms. Vogel spent the night together in the apartment and left around noon to go to lunch. According to the party leader, the apartment was empty by the time they departed.

Even based on Magyar’s brief recollection, the circumstances of the drug-fueled house party most closely resembled an orgy, and the drugs laid out on the table apparently did little to disturb the then newly elected member of the European Parliament. The episode is made all the more striking by the fact that it occurred just six weeks after Peter Magyar’s disco scandal — the incident in which the Tisza leader caused a disturbance at the Otkert nightclub.

Thrown Out By The Neck

It’s worth recalling what unfolded at Otkert in the early hours of June 21, 2024. Just two weeks after being elected to the European Parliament, Peter Magyar headed to the downtown nightclub for a night out. Videos from the evening show the politician — dancing with young women — visibly drunk, at one point dropping to the floor, rolling around and crawling as part of his “dance moves.”

As the night wore on, the situation escalated. At one point, Peter Magyar confronted a man who had been filming him on a cellphone, grabbed the device, slipped it into his pocket and walked off. The man followed, demanding his phone back, but Mr. Magyar denied having it. During the heated exchange, the man alleged that the politician struck him in the face twice. The evening ended with security stepping in: Mr. Magyar did not leave on his own, but was physically escorted out of the nightclub.