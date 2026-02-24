As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Brussels was lit in Ukraine’s colors on the fourth anniversary of the outbreak of the Russia–Ukraine war. Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor wrote on social media that he had shared a photo yesterday showing the European Commission building illuminated in Ukrainian colors, but the image was incomplete, as the European Council building across the street was also lit in blue and yellow.
Four Years On, Brussels Still Puts Ukraine First
Europe has subordinated everything to the four-year-long Russia–Ukraine war. On February 23, the buildings of the European Commission and the European Council were illuminated in blue and yellow.
This image comes from the Council’s side. In this city, everything has been subordinated to Ukraine policy for four years. We help those in trouble, but we do not want war. And once again we ask: when will they finally view this conflict from the perspective of European citizens, including the Hungarian people? Who will finally address the economic burdens weighing on them as a consequence?
– Mr. Domotor asked.
Tamas Menczer, the communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, wrote on social media that Tisza Party members had raised the Ukrainian blue and yellow flag in the European Parliament. He then posed the question:
Do you know when I'll put on blue and yellow? Never. Only red, white, and green!
Cover photo: Brussels lit in blue and yellow (Photo: AFP)
