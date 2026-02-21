Hungary FM: Master Good Expansion to Create 600 New Jobs

Poultry processing company Master Good Kft. is doubling its capacity in Kisvarda with an investment of HUF 72 billion, which will create 600 new jobs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on Friday in the city. Peter Szijjarto also emphasized that the company accounts for about half of Hungary's poultry processing.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that industrial production in the county has increased two and a half fold over the past ten years. (Photo: DURSUN AYDEMIR / ANADOLU)

According to a statement from the ministry, the minister said at the announcement of Master Good Kft.'s investment that the Hungarian-owned poultry processing company will carry out a capacity expansion worth HUF 72 billion, for which the government will provide HUF 22 billion in support, thereby contributing to the creation of 600 new jobs.

In his speech, he emphasized that the company accounts for approximately half of poultry processing in Hungary, and that a similar proportion of their products are sold on foreign markets, a proportion that is now set to increase further.