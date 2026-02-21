Hungary FM: The Government Is Building Hungary’s Future on Its Children

"Hungary is building its future on its children, and that is why support for families stands at the heart of government policy,but in the current crisis-ridden climate, all of the results we have achieved are at risk, " Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said Friday at the education conference in Demecser. The minister began by outlining the major challenges Hungary has faced in recent years: the global financial collapse, mass illegal migration, the coronavirus pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. In his view, the government has successfully responded to each of these crises thanks to a sovereign policy rooted in national interests.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's future competitiveness begins with education (Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

He stressed that Hungary’s future rests on its children. Accordingly, family support forms the very core of the government’s strategy, with the goal of ensuring that having children is not a financial burden and that no one is placed at a disadvantage for starting a family.