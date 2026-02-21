Rendkívüli

Hungary FM Says No to Common Integration With Ukraine

“We do not want to belong to the same integration as the Ukrainians,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto declared Friday in Mateszalka.

2026. 02. 21. 12:22
Speaking at a public forum, Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky often speaks as though Ukraine were the member of the European Union, rather than Hungary. He stressed that accession follows a clearly defined process in which the agreement of the Hungarian government cannot be bypassed.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

We do not want to belong to the same integration as the Ukrainians because if Ukraine enters the European Union, it will obviously bring the war with it. The vast majority of EU member states are also members of NATO. And if even one NATO member state were to clash with Russia over anything, under the rules that would already mean that Russia could be at war with the entire NATO alliance,

he said.

“A Russia–NATO war would mean nothing less than the outbreak of World War III. And if nuclear powers clash, that’s the end—it would mean the end of life on Earth,” he added.

“For this reason, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union carries an extremely serious risk of a third world war. That is why Ukraine cannot -not quickly, nor slowly- be admitted to the European Union,” he declared.

Szijjarto also emphasized that preventing such an outcome requires the current governing parties to win the April election, arguing that the opposition would support Ukraine’s immediate accession.

If the Tisza Party wins the election, they certainly will not say no to Brussels on anything. Why? Because they are not in a position to do so. The party chairman is not in that position. He is being held—held by ‘Mama Ursula’ and ‘Papa Manfred.’ By von der Leyen and Weber. And with what? With his immunity,

he said.

“Today in Hungary, legal proceedings should be underway against the president of the Tisza Party. And why are they not underway? Because the majority in the European Parliament protected his immunity. That is why legal proceedings cannot be launched or cannot move forward against him,” he continued.

“A person whose immunity is being held over him cannot say no to those who control that immunity,” the foreign minister concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: NurPhoto)

 

