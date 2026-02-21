Hungary FM Says No to Common Integration With Ukraine

Speaking at a public forum, Foreign Minister Szijjarto said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky often speaks as though Ukraine were the member of the European Union, rather than Hungary. He stressed that accession follows a clearly defined process in which the agreement of the Hungarian government cannot be bypassed.
We do not want to belong to the same integration as the Ukrainians because if Ukraine enters the European Union, it will obviously bring the war with it. The vast majority of EU member states are also members of NATO. And if even one NATO member state were to clash with Russia over anything, under the rules that would already mean that Russia could be at war with the entire NATO alliance,
he said.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!