Hungary FM: Sovereign Policy Is Foundation of Hungary’s Economic Achievements

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the minister, speaking before local young people, outlined the series of crises Hungary has faced in recent years—from economic collapse and mass migration to the coronavirus pandemic and the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. “Yet over these 15–16 years, the Hungarian economy has accomplished extraordinary feats that would have been challenging even under normal circumstances, let alone in times like these,” Peter Szijjarto said.
In Hungary today, one million more people are working than in 2010 (…) Hungarians pay the lowest taxes in Europe. Those who work know that the personal income tax rate is 15 percent, and companies pay just 9 percent in corporate tax (…) At the same time, we not only established utility cost reductions, but we have preserved them,
he added.
