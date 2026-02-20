With yet another lie, Istvan Kapitany, the Tisza Party’s head of economic development and energy policy, has again echoed the narrative promoted by Ukraine and Croatia, which clearly shows his party has succumbed to the Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"The latest daily fake has arrived," the minister said in his latest post and expressed regret that Kapitany is repeating the Ukrainian–Croatian narrative. Contrary to Kapitany’s claims, he explained,

the truth is that Hungary’s crude oil supply is based not on one but two pipelines: the Druzhba pipeline, which "the Ukrainian friends of the Tisza Party have not restarted” and the Adriatic pipeline.

As a second point he underlined:

The Tisza Party is precisely the one that wants to expose Hungary by abandoning cheap Russian oil and basing our country’s oil supply on a single pipeline. This would put the Croatians in a monopoly position against us, which would lead to a dramatic rise in prices and the end of reduced household utility costs (a necessity constantly advocated by Tisza Party experts).

He then emphasized that the Adriatic pipeline is merely a supplementary pipeline, and that is what it was built for. Therefore it is not possible to supply the country exclusively through it, but it can perfectly complement the Druzhba pipeline, and that is what must happen now.

Peter Szijjarto then remarked:"Let us forgive Vice President Kapitany for not being familiar with how European politics works. The situation is that the Hungarian and Croatian prime ministers meet at every European Council session several times a year and can discuss everything there."

However, we cannot forgive the the Tisza Party that in Munich, it bowed before the Brussels–Berlin–Kyiv axis, which even attempted to create an oil supply crisis in Hungary in order to interfere in the election,

he concluded.

Istvan Kapitany, Tisza Party’s head of economic development and energy policy (Photo: MTI)