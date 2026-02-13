This time, a 45-year-old man from the Batyu region died. According to Mr. Szijjarto, his wife and child are now waiting for him at home in vain.
Hungary FM: Ukraine War Claims Another Hungarian Victim
Reporting another tragic death on his social media, Hungary’s foreign minister underlined: once again, a person of Hungarian nationality has died in the Ukraine war.
The minister emphasized that as long as the war continues, unfortunately, similar tragedies can be expected.
FM Szijjarto: Hungary Stands on the Side of Peace
It is high time for the war to finally end. Brussels and European leaders should put an end to undermining U.S. peace efforts and, like Hungary, actively support peace initiatives so that the war can be brought to a close,
– FM Szijjarto emphasized.
He added that Brussels and European leaders should stop undermining U.S. peace efforts and, following Hungary’s example, support peace initiatives with a view to achieving a ceasefire and peace agreement as soon as possible.
Until the war ends, we can expect more such tragic news. Hungary remains on the side of peace, fully supporting U.S. peace efforts and helping to bring about a ceasefire and a peace agreement in our neighboring country,
– Mr. Szijjarto concluded.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Despite Apology, Peter Magyar Attends Drug-Laced Party Just Weeks After Nightclub Scandal
The drugs were simply placed on the table.
Hungary FM: Zelensky Would Exert Pressure Through Energy Supplies + Video
The Ukrainians are helping the Tisza Party in the election campaign.
PM Orban: “International Isolation” – Footage Of Talks In Belgium
PM Orban consulted with several leaders.
Ukrainians Issue Threats; Zelensky and Brussels Seek to Intervene in Hungary's Elections
Laszlo Kover, Speaker of Hungary's National Assembly, was a guest on The Hour of Truth.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Despite Apology, Peter Magyar Attends Drug-Laced Party Just Weeks After Nightclub Scandal
The drugs were simply placed on the table.
Hungary FM: Zelensky Would Exert Pressure Through Energy Supplies + Video
The Ukrainians are helping the Tisza Party in the election campaign.
PM Orban: “International Isolation” – Footage Of Talks In Belgium
PM Orban consulted with several leaders.
Ukrainians Issue Threats; Zelensky and Brussels Seek to Intervene in Hungary's Elections
Laszlo Kover, Speaker of Hungary's National Assembly, was a guest on The Hour of Truth.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!