Drogbirtoklás miatt tettek feljelentést Magyar Péter ügyében

UkrajnaháborúMagyarországmagyar áldozatSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Ukraine War Claims Another Hungarian Victim

Reporting another tragic death on his social media, Hungary’s foreign minister underlined: once again, a person of Hungarian nationality has died in the Ukraine war.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 13. 13:26
Szijjarto Peter, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: MTI)
This time, a 45-year-old man from the Batyu region died. According to Mr. Szijjarto, his wife and child are now waiting for him at home in vain.

Szijjártó Péter
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: MTI)

The minister emphasized that as long as the war continues, unfortunately, similar tragedies can be expected.

FM Szijjarto: Hungary Stands on the Side of Peace

It is high time for the war to finally end. Brussels and European leaders should put an end to undermining U.S. peace efforts and, like Hungary, actively support peace initiatives so that the war can be brought to a close,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized.

He added that Brussels and European leaders should stop undermining U.S. peace efforts and, following Hungary’s example, support peace initiatives with a view to achieving a ceasefire and peace agreement as soon as possible.

Until the war ends, we can expect more such tragic news. Hungary remains on the side of peace, fully supporting U.S. peace efforts and helping to bring about a ceasefire and a peace agreement in our neighboring country,

– Mr. Szijjarto concluded.

 

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

