“There are only two months left of this madness - although campaign periods have never been ideal for meaningful debate, there were times when it mattered what parties stood for, when debates took place, and when voters cared about arguments,” Laszlo Kover said. According to the Speaker, this campaign is about something entirely different from what an election in a democracy ought to be about. He noted that in Veszprem, for example, there would have been an opportunity for debate between the competing sides, but representatives of the Tisza Party simply announced they were unwilling to participate—while at the same time launching daily attacks against the governing parties through every possible channel.

Photo: Attila Szakony

Speaking on the program, Kover remarked that Fidesz currently represents “the best offer” on the political spectrum. Its family policy and commitment to community resonate with many, though others respond to the government with aggressive hostility.

There are also those who show little interest in the facts of politics. That is the most dangerous, because due to manipulation on the internet, they are not making decisions based on real facts,

he warned.

Regarding the 13th and 14th month pension payments, Speaker Kover recalled that when the government took office, it promised to restore the value of pensions—and it has done so.

“Tisza creates the illusion that it has nothing to do with the past, yet the same old evil figures are reemerging—such as Lajos Bokros or Laszlo Keri. The very same individuals are once again talking about austerity measures. Tisza relies on these people, while we promised pensioners that, unlike the failed leftist-liberal governments of the past, we would preserve the value of pensions and provide a 13th month pension as well,” he said.

On the so-called Zelensky plan, Kover said it matters little what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thinks, as he is part of what he called a puppet government. Ukraine, he argued, is not a sovereign state—not merely because Russia occupies twenty percent of its territory.