Ukrainians Issue Threats; Zelensky and Brussels Seek to Intervene in Hungary's Elections

Ukraine’s threat of military invasion must be taken seriously, Speaker of Parliament Laszlo Kover emphasized on the Igazsag oraja (the Hour of Truth) program. He said this is especially necessary because neither the Ukrainian leadership, nor Brussels, nor NATO has spoken out against such threats—leading Ukrainians to reasonably believe they can act without consequence. The Speaker also stated that the true stakes of the upcoming election are whether Hungarians will still be free the day after the vote.

2026. 02. 12. 17:34
“There are only two months left of this madness - although campaign periods have never been ideal for meaningful debate, there were times when it mattered what parties stood for, when debates took place, and when voters cared about arguments,” Laszlo Kover said. According to the Speaker, this campaign is about something entirely different from what an election in a democracy ought to be about. He noted that in Veszprem, for example, there would have been an opportunity for debate between the competing sides, but representatives of the Tisza Party simply announced they were unwilling to participate—while at the same time launching daily attacks against the governing parties through every possible channel.

20251205 Nagykanizsa Kövér László az országgyűlés elnöke, adott interjút. Fotó: Szakony Attila SZA Zalai Hírlap
Photo: Attila Szakony

Speaking on the program, Kover remarked that Fidesz currently represents “the best offer” on the political spectrum. Its family policy and commitment to community resonate with many, though others respond to the government with aggressive hostility.

There are also those who show little interest in the facts of politics. That is the most dangerous, because due to manipulation on the internet, they are not making decisions based on real facts,

he warned.

Regarding the 13th and 14th month pension payments, Speaker Kover recalled that when the government took office, it promised to restore the value of pensions—and it has done so.

“Tisza creates the illusion that it has nothing to do with the past, yet the same old evil figures are reemerging—such as Lajos Bokros or Laszlo Keri. The very same individuals are once again talking about austerity measures. Tisza relies on these people, while we promised pensioners that, unlike the failed leftist-liberal governments of the past, we would preserve the value of pensions and provide a 13th month pension as well,” he said.

On the so-called Zelensky plan, Kover said it matters little what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thinks, as he is part of what he called a puppet government. Ukraine, he argued, is not a sovereign state—not merely because Russia occupies twenty percent of its territory.

“What Brussels wants is both interesting and dangerous. There is coordination at work that poses a threat to us. Brussels refuses to hear our concerns and is determined to admit Ukraine into the European Union, thereby killing several birds with one stone: destroying Europe’s farmers and, with them, Europe’s food self-sufficiency. They would dismantle the very civic class that most consistently represents conservative values,” he stated.

According to Kover, if Ukraine were admitted to the EU “with its only-on-paper population numbers,” and if consensus-based decision-making were eliminated in the bloc, then Southern and Central Europe would effectively be silenced, unable to form a blocking minority to defend their own interests.

He accused Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party (EPP) group, of attempting to build a “Fourth Reich". “He has proposed merging the positions of President of the European Council and President of the European Commission. The only question left is whether he wants to be called emperor or führer. They are transforming the European Union into a dictatorship-run empire,” the Speaker of Parliament warned, adding that the EU is in the process of dismantling itself.

Mr. Kover stressed that Ukraine’s invasion threats against Hungary must be taken seriously. He said that far-right nationalist groups were already present during the Maidan protests, and that Ukraine was a poorly organized state even back then.

Where there is chaos, there will be even greater chaos after the war. We hope that common sense still remains among some European leaders, and that America is working to prevent an "anything goes" scenario,

he said.

He touched on forced conscription, saying what he called “Ukrainian manhunts” are a reality, despite attempts to deny them, and referenced remarks by Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi that “everyone will be pulled in.” 

One of the greatest dangers in Europe, according to the Speaker, is what he described as years of systematic ideological reeducation, including on issues of gender identity.

“If there is no gender identity, how can there be national identity?” 

he asked.

Kover also claimed that Europe’s young military-age population has no desire to die for their countries, saying that many would “run to the Spanish coast” if Russia attacked a Western European nation.

“And then the question arises: why shouldn’t the Cossacks, the Ukrainians—who still possess national identity—fight the battles? This is a diabolical plan, and Hungary could become a victim of it,” he warned.

On the possible return of globalists to Hungary, Kover argued that the previous balance between economic and political power has collapsed.

“The Istvan Kapitany and Anita Orban types, the class organizing in the background wants to subordinate political power to itself,” he said, adding that 

if Hungarians want the country to become a colony to multinational corporations and to surrender control over its own direction, they should vote for Tisza, which he claimed no longer denies its intentions.

Incidentally, Tisza's Kapitany gained innumerable amounts thanks to the war, he noted.

He also criticized DK for campaigning to strip ethnic Hungarians in neighboring countries of voting rights, saying this would not be enough to push the party over the five-percent parliamentary threshold.

“Hungarians in the neighboring countries are a resource for the nation. They have brought knowledge worth far more than what Hungary has spent on them. They endured on their native lands for a hundred years, and that deserves recognition. Klara Dobrev does not question why someone who pays taxes in London can vote. Pensioners do not pay income tax either—should they not have a say in Hungary’s affairs?” he asked.

Kover said he is certain Hungary will prevail “because we must win—our lives depend on it.”

After 2002, he argued, left-wing governments accumulated a historic deficit, allowing the other Visegrad countries to pull ahead. “If this happens again, it will be more than political decline—they will take away our sovereignty,” he said.

Today we are still free. The stakes of this election are whether we will remain free the day after,

Laszlo Kover emphasized.

Borítókép: Kövér László, az Országgyűlés elnöke (Fotó: Facebook)


A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

