Last Words of a Forcibly Conscripted Man to His Mother: “Mom, I Do Not Know When I Can Call You...”

New heartbreaking details have come to light about the death of Zsolt Reban. His grieving mother spoke to the M1 news channel about their last phone call. The Hungarian man from Transcarpathia was taken forcibly by recruiters, even though he had repeatedly been declared unfit for military service because of his heart condition.

The abduction of the Transcarpathian man is not an isolated case, as recruiters regularly patrol the streets (Photo: Anadolu/Narciso Contreras)

According to the grieving mother, for a long time the family did not even know where Zsolt had been taken, as his phone was turned off. The family says the man was on his way home around lunchtime on January 6 when the abductors seized him. The mother said she tried to explain to the officers that they were taking away a man who had been exempted from military service, but they were not interested.