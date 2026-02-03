brüsszelmanfred weberTisza-adóbóka jánosigazság órja
magyar

Janos Boka: Brussels Has Found a Loophole to Enter the War, and This Must Be Prevented + Video

Hungary has filed a legal challenge against Brussels decision banning the import of Russian energy resources, said Janos Boka, the guest on Tuesday’s broadcast of The Hour of Truth. He also touched on Manfred Weber seeking to take away Hungary’s veto right, stressing that Hungary will not give in to pressure from Brussels and will continue to say no to further financing of the war and also to war loans.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 03. 15:32
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Janos Boka, Minister for European Union Affairs and Tuesday’s guest on The Hour of Truth, first spoke about the  European People's Party’s meeting in Zagreb. As he said, under the clause of the EU founding treaties on military assistance, if a member state is attacked, the other member states are obliged to provide help.

Bóka János
Janos Boka: The ban on Russian energy imports would pose an existential threat to Hungary (Source: YouTube)

This can easily push anyone into a military conflict, and now this will be used to turn the Union into a military alliance. This brings another danger linked to Ukraine’s membership,

he said.

He added that, to this end, Ukraine must be brought into the European Union through a fast-tracked procedure. The currently planned date is 2027. There must be a legal framework for military unity, and some kind of unified armed force is also needed. Without the right to veto, this military force could be deployed at any time.

“That's why the April election is so important,” the minister stressed.

 

The Veto Serves Hungarian Interests

It was also discussed that Anita Orban of the Tisza Party has already said they would not use the veto. However, decisions should not be viewed from the perspective of abandoning the veto, but from the standpoint of the Hungarian position, meaning that Hungarian national interests come first.

With the veto, we want good agreements to be reached. Sometimes this requires using the veto. Tisza does not want to resist this and would not veto,

Janos Boka added.

He noted that, for example, in Belgium doctors are already being trained to treat war injuries, and France's chief of staff has spoken about the need to prepare for losing our children in war.

Regarding Brussels' decision on banning Russian energy imports, he said the government submitted its legal challenge yesterday.

“This procedure could last up to two years,” the minister pointed out. As he put it, member states are in principle free to choose what kind of energy they use. That is why Brussels calls it a trade policy measure, even though it is essentially a sanction.

“We will not even get through the first phase by April, which is why it is important for a national government to remain in place, because Tisza would not enforce energy security,” he said.

This ban would pose an immediate existential threat to Hungary,

he warned.

On the question of how Brussels can interfere in Hungarian domestic politics, Janos Boka said the real issue is the nature of the relationship between Peter Magyar and Brussels. He noted that in Brussels they were looking for someone through whom they could replace the sovereign government and set up a puppet government in exchange for some EU funding.

“By having certain people come here from abroad and campaign for the Tisza Party, Peter Magyar may not necessarily benefit, since no one has ever done well by standing alongside Donald Tusk. Major political agreements have been concluded between Brussels and Peter Magyar. We see these elements in the Tisza Party’s program as well. Moreover, their experts have even revealed their real intentions,” he pointed out.

The program also addressed the fact that Ukraine’s foreign minister spoke about Viktor Orban in an unacceptable tone. According to the minister, this is not the first time harsh statements have been made since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. This is Ukraine’s communication strategy: they do not argue and do not try to make Hungary interested in moving closer to their position. Instead, they go to Brussels or Washington and criticize Hungary there.

“They have always sought to exert pressure in this manner. They think the Hungarian people do not share the views represented by the Hungarian government, but they are mistaken. The national consultation surveys clearly prove what Hungarians think,” he emphasized.

There is a country that is not an EU member and is actively interfering in Hungarian politics and issuing threats, while Brussels remains silent about this. This raises serious questions,

Janos Boka pointed out.

Cover photo: Janos Boka, Hungary's EU Affairs Minister, on The Hour of Truth (Source: YouTube)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekélő kövületek

A kövületek után jönnek a fekete öves atlantisták

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – Gondolhatnánk, hogy az EU vezetői egyszerűen síkhülyék, de az a sejtésem, hogy mégsem.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu