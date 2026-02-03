Janos Boka: Brussels Has Found a Loophole to Enter the War, and This Must Be Prevented + Video

Janos Boka, Minister for European Union Affairs and Tuesday’s guest on The Hour of Truth, first spoke about the European People's Party’s meeting in Zagreb. As he said, under the clause of the EU founding treaties on military assistance, if a member state is attacked, the other member states are obliged to provide help.

Janos Boka: The ban on Russian energy imports would pose an existential threat to Hungary (Source: YouTube)

This can easily push anyone into a military conflict, and now this will be used to turn the Union into a military alliance. This brings another danger linked to Ukraine’s membership,

he said.

He added that, to this end, Ukraine must be brought into the European Union through a fast-tracked procedure. The currently planned date is 2027. There must be a legal framework for military unity, and some kind of unified armed force is also needed. Without the right to veto, this military force could be deployed at any time.

“That's why the April election is so important,” the minister stressed.

The Veto Serves Hungarian Interests

It was also discussed that Anita Orban of the Tisza Party has already said they would not use the veto. However, decisions should not be viewed from the perspective of abandoning the veto, but from the standpoint of the Hungarian position, meaning that Hungarian national interests come first.

With the veto, we want good agreements to be reached. Sometimes this requires using the veto. Tisza does not want to resist this and would not veto,

Janos Boka added.

He noted that, for example, in Belgium doctors are already being trained to treat war injuries, and France's chief of staff has spoken about the need to prepare for losing our children in war.

Regarding Brussels' decision on banning Russian energy imports, he said the government submitted its legal challenge yesterday.

“This procedure could last up to two years,” the minister pointed out. As he put it, member states are in principle free to choose what kind of energy they use. That is why Brussels calls it a trade policy measure, even though it is essentially a sanction.

“We will not even get through the first phase by April, which is why it is important for a national government to remain in place, because Tisza would not enforce energy security,” he said.

This ban would pose an immediate existential threat to Hungary,

he warned.