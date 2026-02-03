Hungary Challenges Brussels' Regulation at the European Court of Justice

The decision prohibiting EU member states from purchasing Russian crude oil and natural gas has been officially published, Peter Szijjarto said according to the statement issued by the ministry. "I want to make it clear that from Hungary’s point of view, only more expensive and less reliable solutions remain. Without Russian crude oil and natural gas, neither the security of the country’s energy supply can be guaranteed, nor can the results of the utility cost reduction program be maintained," he pointed out.

Peter Szijjarto: Hungary has challenged Brussels' REPowerEU regulation at the European Court of Justice (Photo: MTI)

We protect the Hungarian people, we protect Hungarian families, and we will not allow Brussels to kill our utility cost reduction program. We will continue to base Hungary’s energy security and utility cost cuts on cheap Russian crude oil and natural gas,

he said, highlighting that to this end, the Hungarian government has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Justice, requesting that the measure be annulled.