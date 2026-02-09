Rendkívüli

Hungary Has Not Changed, Tisza Suffers a Major Defeat in a Local By-Election + Video

The Hour of Truth program opened with comments from Agoston Samuel Mraz on the victory of the Fidesz candidate in the by-election in Balmazujvaros. Host Balazs Nemeth also discussed with the head of the Nezopont Institute the fact that Peter Magyar’s candidate in Veszprem chickened out of the local candidates’ debate. Meanwhile, the Tisza Party unveiled its program, even though it is widely known that their real program was written in Brussels long ago.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 09. 16:37
Mráz Ágoston Sámuel YT
The Hour of Truth program opened with the Sunday evening Fidesz victory in Balmazujvaros, with Agoston Samuel Mraz as the guest. According to the head of the Nezopont Institute, voters decided about the future of the entire city, but the result points far beyond the local level.

The Tisza Party has no advantage, as has once again become clear, since their candidate ran against Fidesz, and the left-wing party has not strengthened since the summer of 2024,

the analyst pointed out. He added that just like the country as a whole, Balmazujvaros is shifting to the right.

He noted that the left does not have a 17–18 percent lead by any means, something even analyst Daniel Rona has admitted when speaking about a possible Fidesz victory.

While younger voters tend to lean toward the opposition, older voters support the governing parties. Based on surveys, it may appear that opposition turnout will be higher, but this serves only one purpose: to mobilize as many voters as possible on that side, said Agoston Samuel Mraz.

It was highlighted that Donald Trump also won despite forecasts consistently showing an advantage for the Democrats.

We see a Fidesz victory, one of the reasons being the high disapproval of Peter Magyar,

he said, adding that there is an internal contradiction in voting for the Tisza Party despite strong personal dislike for its leader.

Speaking about experts Istvan Kapitany and Anita Orban, he said their recruitment was a mistake.

"There is a clear moral absurdity in the fact that, for example, Anita Orban appears to like Zelensky and Ukraine more than her own country," Agoston Samuel Mraz said. In his view, Peter Magyar has failed to build a genuine political community.

In Brussels, multinational corporations rushed to his aid, but this runs counter to the logic of politics.

"They wanted to help him, yet ended up harming him," the research director of the Nezopont Institute said.
 

According to the analyst, 100 percent of Fidesz supporters see Viktor Orban as fit to govern, while only 30 percent of Tisza supporters feel the same about Peter Magyar. He added that Donald Trump's words of praise serve as confirmation and show that Viktor Orban represents stability. This is also demonstrated by the fact that he is able to maintain good relations with both the Israeli and Turkish presidents at the same time.

It was also mentioned during tha program that Peter Magyar is allowed many things in Brussels, receiving small exemptions in exchange for not opposing Brussels on major issues, such as the abolition of tax on multinational companies, the migration pact, and support for Ukraine.

Commenting on the Tisza Party’s program presented over the weekend, Agoston Samuel Mraz said Peter Magyar has made a serious strategic mistake.

"Tisza is a protest party. Out of vanity, Peter Magyar wanted to present a positive program, but it is unclear how it would be financed. The question is what austerity measures are planned and what price would be paid for introducing the euro," he said.

Hungary would have to give up the forint, and it is no coincidence that Denmark, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and even Romania do not want the euro,

he listed, adding that adopting the euro would further increase Hungary’s dependence on Germany.

Speaking about the opposition debate in Veszprem, which the Tisza candidate alone failed to attend, he said this once again shows the one-man-show nature of the party, and that absence adds no value.

"Putting a face to a name is important in individual constituencies, and participating in such debates is one of the tools to achieve this. Voters expect candidates to be visible and known," the analyst emphasized.

On Ukraine’s actions toward Hungary, he said that forcing a break from Russian gas clearly reflects a hostile Ukrainian government. Zelensky's and the Ukrainian government’s interests are also represented by Tisza, despite attempts to deny this.

Viktor Orban is fighting to achieve peace, and in doing so, he is also fighting for the lives of Ukrainians, yet the Ukrainian leadership remains hostile toward Hungary.

"I am convinced that the 800,000 Ukrainian soldiers fighting at the front are on the side of pro-peace politicians," he stressed.

Commenting on French and German statements,  the head of Nezopont said that Manfred Weber has never been elected to anything by the German people, nor was he able to become President of the European Commission in Brussels, which may be why he now wants to present himself as Europe’s leader.

He is a failed figure, and it would be a serious message if Viktor Orban remained Prime Minister of Hungary while Peter Magyar, his pick, were to fail,

Agoston Samuel Mraz concluded.

 

Cover photo: Agoston Samuel Mraz on The Hour of Truth (Source: YouTube)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

