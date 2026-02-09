Hungary Has Not Changed, Tisza Suffers a Major Defeat in a Local By-Election + Video

The Hour of Truth program opened with the Sunday evening Fidesz victory in Balmazujvaros, with Agoston Samuel Mraz as the guest. According to the head of the Nezopont Institute, voters decided about the future of the entire city, but the result points far beyond the local level.

The Tisza Party has no advantage, as has once again become clear, since their candidate ran against Fidesz, and the left-wing party has not strengthened since the summer of 2024,

the analyst pointed out. He added that just like the country as a whole, Balmazujvaros is shifting to the right.

He noted that the left does not have a 17–18 percent lead by any means, something even analyst Daniel Rona has admitted when speaking about a possible Fidesz victory.

While younger voters tend to lean toward the opposition, older voters support the governing parties. Based on surveys, it may appear that opposition turnout will be higher, but this serves only one purpose: to mobilize as many voters as possible on that side, said Agoston Samuel Mraz.

It was highlighted that Donald Trump also won despite forecasts consistently showing an advantage for the Democrats.

We see a Fidesz victory, one of the reasons being the high disapproval of Peter Magyar,

he said, adding that there is an internal contradiction in voting for the Tisza Party despite strong personal dislike for its leader.

Speaking about experts Istvan Kapitany and Anita Orban, he said their recruitment was a mistake.

"There is a clear moral absurdity in the fact that, for example, Anita Orban appears to like Zelensky and Ukraine more than her own country," Agoston Samuel Mraz said. In his view, Peter Magyar has failed to build a genuine political community.

In Brussels, multinational corporations rushed to his aid, but this runs counter to the logic of politics.

"They wanted to help him, yet ended up harming him," the research director of the Nezopont Institute said.



According to the analyst, 100 percent of Fidesz supporters see Viktor Orban as fit to govern, while only 30 percent of Tisza supporters feel the same about Peter Magyar. He added that Donald Trump's words of praise serve as confirmation and show that Viktor Orban represents stability. This is also demonstrated by the fact that he is able to maintain good relations with both the Israeli and Turkish presidents at the same time.