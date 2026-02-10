FideszTisza PártOrbán ViktorrezsistopMagyar Péter
PM Orban: Tisza Would Ban Cheap Russian Energy, Fidesz Announces Utility Price Freeze

“Tisza would ban cheap Russian energy from Hungary, thereby abolishing the utility cost cuts scheme. We have announced a utility price freeze and will protect utility cost reductions. Because Fidesz is the safe choice!” Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media.

2026. 02. 10. 12:10
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban published a warning video on his social media page. "They want to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy," the video says.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

In the video, statements by international political figures are heard one after another. Volodymyr Zelensky says that "Russian oil must be stopped," while Ursula von der Leyen states: "It' time to get rid of dirty Russian fossil fuels completely."

This would mean the end of household utility cost cuts, yet Peter Magyar is unable to say no to them,

the video stresses.

We will eliminate dependence on Russian energy. You know, utility cost cuts are a hoax,

Peter Magyar is heard saying.

With his video, the Prime Minister points out:

The Tisza Party would ban cheap Russian energy and abolish the utility cost cuts scheme. By contrast, Fidesz has announced a utility price freeze and will protect utility cost reductions. Fidesz is the safe choice!

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

