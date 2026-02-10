Prime Minister Viktor Orban published a warning video on his social media page. "They want to cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy," the video says.
PM Orban: Tisza Would Ban Cheap Russian Energy, Fidesz Announces Utility Price Freeze
“Tisza would ban cheap Russian energy from Hungary, thereby abolishing the utility cost cuts scheme. We have announced a utility price freeze and will protect utility cost reductions. Because Fidesz is the safe choice!” Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on social media.
In the video, statements by international political figures are heard one after another. Volodymyr Zelensky says that "Russian oil must be stopped," while Ursula von der Leyen states: "It' time to get rid of dirty Russian fossil fuels completely."
This would mean the end of household utility cost cuts, yet Peter Magyar is unable to say no to them,
the video stresses.
We will eliminate dependence on Russian energy. You know, utility cost cuts are a hoax,
Peter Magyar is heard saying.
With his video, the Prime Minister points out:
The Tisza Party would ban cheap Russian energy and abolish the utility cost cuts scheme. By contrast, Fidesz has announced a utility price freeze and will protect utility cost reductions. Fidesz is the safe choice!
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
Massive Crowd Welcomes Viktor Orban At Szekszard Stop of Nationwide Tour + Video
Talks focused on regional development plans.
Hungary Has Not Changed, Tisza Suffers a Major Defeat in a Local By-Election + Video
Peter Magyar’s party has not grown any stronger since the summer of 2024, analyst Agoston Samuel Mraz said on The Hour of Truth.
Hungary FM: Manhunts on the Streets of Ukraine, War Must Come to an End + Video
Ukrainian people do not want to die, yet day after day we see footage of forced conscription operations, Hungary's Foreign Minister said.
Peter Szijjarto Reveals When Paks II Investment Will Be Completed + Video
Hungary's nuclear power plant project has reached a historic milestone
Massive Crowd Welcomes Viktor Orban At Szekszard Stop of Nationwide Tour + Video
Talks focused on regional development plans.
Hungary Has Not Changed, Tisza Suffers a Major Defeat in a Local By-Election + Video
Peter Magyar’s party has not grown any stronger since the summer of 2024, analyst Agoston Samuel Mraz said on The Hour of Truth.
Hungary FM: Manhunts on the Streets of Ukraine, War Must Come to an End + Video
Ukrainian people do not want to die, yet day after day we see footage of forced conscription operations, Hungary's Foreign Minister said.
Peter Szijjarto Reveals When Paks II Investment Will Be Completed + Video
Hungary's nuclear power plant project has reached a historic milestone
