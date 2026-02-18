PM Orban Helps America Make Good Decisions in Peacemaking + Video

As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, media outlets across te world describe the relations between Hungary and the United States as entering a golden age. When asked how he evaluates Monday’s meeting with U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban replied that the real issue is whether it was good for them, whether we were able to help them.
America is far away, Central Europe is complicated and difficult to understand, and from here the perspective on the war is entirely different. I try to help them, the Americans, by offering another point of view — a closer, broader, more historical, deeper one — so that they can make good decisions in peacemaking,
PM Orban said.
