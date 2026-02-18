Orbán ViktorBudapestMarco Rubio
magyar

PM Orban Helps America Make Good Decisions in Peacemaking + Video

The international press speaks of a golden age in Hungary–U.S. relations. In Viktor Orban's view, the real question is not whether the talks were successful for Hungary, but whether meaningful assistance was provided to the United States in peacemaking.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 18. 10:23
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his visit to Budapest on February 16, 2026 (Photo: AFP)
As also reported by Magyar Nemzet, media outlets across te world describe the relations between Hungary and the United States as entering a golden age. When asked how he evaluates Monday’s meeting with U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban replied that the real issue is whether it was good for them, whether we were able to help them.

Orbán Viktor és Marco Rubio közös, budapesti sajtótájékoztatója
Viktor Orban and Marco Rubio at their joint press conference in Budapest (Photo: AFP)

America is far away, Central Europe is complicated and difficult to understand, and from here the perspective on the war is entirely different. I try to help them, the Americans, by offering another point of view — a closer, broader, more historical, deeper one — so that they can make good decisions in peacemaking,

PM Orban said.

Cover photo: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his visit to Budapest on February 16, 2026 (Photo: AFP) 

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

