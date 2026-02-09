BalmazújvárosTisza Pártválasztásbrüsszelorbán viktor
PM Orban: We Won Yesterday and for the Same Reason We Will Win Again in Nine Weeks

Commenting on the result of the by-election in Balmazujvaros, the Prime Minister noted that despite fake polls and fake programs, the governing parties were able to win because they stand on the side of the people.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 09. 11:48
Despite mass-produced fake polls, despite fake programs announced with great fanfare, despite the army of experts dispatched from Brussels, and despite the stiff, artificial smiles of Hungarian Jockey Ewings and banking and multinational executives, the Hungarian people can see through it all. Balmazujvaros has shown that Hungary will have no puppet government installed by Brussels, Viktor Orban pointed out on his social media page.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

The Prime Minister emphasized that

we won yesterday and for the same reason we will win again in nine weeks: because we stand on the side of the people.

We say no to Brussels, we will continue to stay out of the war, and we will make Hungary great again, PM Orban stated.

As reported earlier, in Balmazujvaros, Zoltan Nagy, the candidate of the governing parties, won the mandate with 47 percent of the votes, with an exceptionally high turnout for a by-election exceeding 50 percent. His opponent was Peter Molnar, the candidate of a local opposition association supported by opposition parties, who received 43 percent of the votes. A third, independent candidate received nine percent. As a result, the governing parties gained a majority in the municipal assembly, ending the situation that had prevailed in recent years.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban also reacted to the result.

Fidesz victory in Balmazujvaros. Spring is coming…

the Prime Minister wrote.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


