Hungary FM on Foreign Policy Transformation: Era of Personal Friendships Has Arrived + Video

In the interview, Peter Szijjarto said that over the past ten years foreign policy and the world order have changed greatly. One important consequence of the emerging new world order, he added, is that whereas earlier international relations were governed primarily by international organizations, standards, and international law, today their importance has drastically declined. In his view, the importance of personal relationships has increased enormously.
Today the personal relationship and friendship between national leaders carries unprecedented significance for cooperation between countries. This can be good or bad, one may lament or celebrate it, but this is the reality,
he said. He also noted that alliance systems are harder to maintain because the rising importance of bilateral relations elevates personal and national levels. He argued that it is much easier to enforce national intentions if the parties are on good terms rather than negotiating through alliance systems.
