Hungary FM on Foreign Policy Transformation: Era of Personal Friendships Has Arrived + Video

The conversation also touched on energy cooperation. The host recalled that the parties recently concluded agreements on crude oil, natural gas, and nuclear cooperation, although details have not yet been made public, and asked what can be disclosed about their content. Peter Szijjarto explained that it is in Hungary’s interest to use nuclear energy as much as possible. "This follows from our geography, from the fact that our oil and gas fields are not among the world’s largest, and if we want to produce large amounts of electricity in an environmentally friendly, stable and cheap way over the long term, nuclear energy and power plants work best."

At the same time new technologies are constantly being developed in the nuclear world, and Americans play a major role in this area. We agreed to start technological cooperation so that Hungary can use new nuclear technologies developed in the United States as soon as possible,

he said. He also mentioned small nuclear reactors being developed in America, stating that the goal is for Hungary to adopt these technologies quickly, which is why the agreement was signed.

Regarding natural gas, since the Hungrian Prime Minister's visit an LNG contract has been concluded with an American company for the purchase of liquefied natural gas. As for crude oil, the Americans confirmed that as long as Donald Trump and Viktor Orban remain in office and see it justified, the exemption granted to Hungary from U.S. sanctions regarding oil deliveries can remain in force.

The host asked whether this already exists in a contract or is still based only on a handshake. Peter Szijjarto made it clear:

In this system of relations there is nothing stronger than the handshake of the two leaders.

Marco Rubio also stated this clearly at the press conference, he added.

