On the international stage, genuine camaraderie rooted in mutual respect is rare. Yet over the past decade, such a relationship has developed between Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Donald Trump. The foundation was laid in 2016, when the Hungarian prime minister was among the first world leaders to openly endorse Trump during the U.S. presidential campaign.

Donald Trump inviting Viktor Orban to join the Board of Peace as a founding member is a sign of respect and trust (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

Since then, ties have steadily deepened—from phone calls to meetings at the White House and at Mar-a-Lago—signaling that Hungary is viewed in Washington not merely as a Central European country, but as a key strategic ally. One of the strongest bonds between the two leaders today is their shared pro-peace stance. While Brussels and segments of the Western European elite push war rhetoric and prolongation of bloodshed, Orban and Trump represent what they describe as the voice of reason:

both believe conflicts must be resolved at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield.

This shared position has elevated Hungary to a central role in global peace diplomacy. At last year’s peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, President Trump departed from diplomatic protocol to single out the Hungarian prime minister before an audience of world leaders.

Many people disagree with me when I say he is a great man, but ultimately my opinion counts,

the U.S. president declared.

We love Viktor. You’re fantastic! I know many don’t agree with me, but my opinion counts. He is a great leader. I supported him in the last election, and he won by 28 percentage points. You’ll do even better next time. There will be another election, and you’ll do great. We appreciate it. We stand 100 percent behind you,

Donald Trump added.

As a further sign of trust and respect, Trump not only invited Orban to the Board of Peace as a founding member, but also floated the possibility of Budapest hosting a future summit with Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the Russia–Ukraine war. According to constitutional law expert Zoltan Lomnici Jr., this gesture represents a geopolitical breakthrough: Hungary now stands on the side of peace with American backing, taking on a leading role internationally while figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are relegated to the sidelines.

Trump’s words mean Hungary has once again become a strategic factor—a country the world watches and one capable of giving voice to the politics of peace and common sense against pro-war forces,

the expert said.