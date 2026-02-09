Hungary FM: Manhunts on the Streets of Ukraine, War Must Come to an End + Video

"However, Ukraine's border guard service is doing everything possible and using every means to capture those trying to flee. In recent days, Ukrainian authorities arrested a Hungarian man who attempted to help five Ukrainian men escape to Hungary. Our Consulate General in Berehove (Beregszasz) immediately provided him with consular protection and is assisting him during the police proceedings. This case clearly shows once again: the war must be brought to an end as soon as possible, and forced conscription must be stopped the soonest," he concluded.