Hungary FM: Manhunts on the Streets of Ukraine, War Must Come to an End + Video

The fourth anniversary of the war is approaching and by now everyone has grown tired of the fighting, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said. Ukrainian men are trying to flee en masse from forced conscription, while Ukrainian authorities are using every possible means to capture them, he pointed out, citing a recent case involving a Hungarian man, who was arrested in Ukraine.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
"The fourth anniversary of the war is approaching and by now everyone has grown tired of the war," wrote  Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in his social media post.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

Ukrainian people do not want to die, yet day after day we see footage of violent conscription operations. In many cases, open manhunts are taking place on the streets of Ukrainian cities. Many Ukrainian men — grandfathers, fathers, brothers, sons, and grandsons — are desperately trying to flee Ukraine in order to avoid conscription, and with it deployment to the front lines and likely death,

he added.

"However, Ukraine's border guard service is doing everything possible and using every means to capture those trying to flee. In recent days, Ukrainian authorities arrested a Hungarian man who attempted to help five Ukrainian men escape to Hungary. Our Consulate General in Berehove (Beregszasz) immediately provided him with consular protection and is assisting him during the police proceedings. This case clearly shows once again: the war must be brought to an end as soon as possible, and forced conscription must be stopped the soonest," he concluded.

Ukrainian historian Marta Havryshko shared a video on X showing an unsuccessful escape attempt.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

