Hungary FM: Manhunts on the Streets of Ukraine, War Must Come to an End + Video

"The fourth anniversary of the war is approaching and by now everyone has grown tired of the war," wrote Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in his social media post.
Ukrainian people do not want to die, yet day after day we see footage of violent conscription operations. In many cases, open manhunts are taking place on the streets of Ukrainian cities. Many Ukrainian men — grandfathers, fathers, brothers, sons, and grandsons — are desperately trying to flee Ukraine in order to avoid conscription, and with it deployment to the front lines and likely death,
he added.
