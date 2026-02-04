Peter Szijjarto: Hungarian Success in Laos

He underlined that the facility, together with its associated sewer network, has a daily capacity of 52,000 cubic meters, and will treat the wastewater of 160,000 people, covering four of the capital’s nine districts.

Thanks to this project, we will be able to protect the environment, safeguard their waters and rivers, and further improve health and hygiene conditions,

he said.

The project will help people living in the Laotian capital to enjoy better hygienic and health conditions. We are proud to have contributed to this noble goal, and we are ready to continue this excellent cooperation between our two countries,

he added.

He emphasized that the foundation of the excellent practical cooperation between the two countries has been laid by tied aid agreements concluded so far worth a total of 213 million US dollars, the first of which was signed seventeen years ago.

Within this framework, cutting edge Hungarian technologies have contributed to Laos’s modernization and development in several key areas: agriculture, food processing, fisheries, water management, and electronic public administration.

These projects have not only enabled Laos’s development and the improvement of people’s living conditions, but have also contributed to the international market success of Hungarian companies. This is therefore clearly a win-win situation for all parties,

he stressed.

Peter Szijjarto pointed out that several projects have already been successfully completed. Hungarian companies have built livestock facilities, two investments have been carried out in the field of food safety, and an electronic identification and registration system has been completed to modernize local public administration. Recently, a water purification plant was also inaugurated, which now provides services for a quarter of a million people.