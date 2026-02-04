Rendkívüli

Nyolc év fegyházat kapott Maja T. első fokon, a budapesti embervadászatban részes szélsőbaloldali aktivista

Hungary FM: It Is Clear Who Will Win the War in Ukraine

It is clear who will win the war in Ukraine, so it is completely unnecessary for Brussels to prolong the killing by burning billions of euros, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 04. 13:57
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Following talks with his Thai counterpart, the Peter Szijjarto stated that Thailand is one of Hungary’s key cooperation partners in Southeast Asia, and that there is full agreement between the two countries on the most important issue, as both Budapest and Bangkok stand on the side of peace.

 Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

Even from Thailand it is clear that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved on the battlefield, but only at the negotiating table, and therefore both sides firmly support peace efforts, he stated.

The governments of Thailand and Hungary stand for peace, [...] and we are promoting a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine,

 he stressed.

The longer this war lasts, the more the Ukrainian people suffer, the more people die, and the more Ukraine is destroyed, so there is no point in the European Union sending more money or weapons to Ukraine,

he said.

"With the financial support and weapons deliveries, the European Union is practically only prolonging the war. I told my counterpart, the foreign minister, that war fanaticism prevails in Brussels, and that they want to take European people's money to Ukraine, but we Hungarians will not allow this," continued.

I told the foreign minister that the money of the Hungarian people cannot be taken to Ukraine, because we are not willing to pay for a war that has nothing to do with us,

he added.

He also pointed out that it is clear who will win the war, therefore it is completely pointless to burn billions of euros, as this only prolongs the killing.

Peter Szijjarto also addressed economic cooperation, saying that major successes have been achieved, as Thailand also appreciates that Hungary provides the most attractive investment environment in Europe today.

He recalled that the Thai food company Thai President Foods has recently decided to launch an investment worth 18 billion forints in Esztergom, where they are carrying out a significant capacity expansion.

He announced that higher education cooperation is also entering a new phase, as an agreement has been signed under which forty Thai students will be able to study in Hungary each year with scholarships. In addition, joint training programs have been agreed between the University of Miskolc and the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"Relations between Hungary and Thailand have achieved numerous successes in the political, economic, and educational fields. Hungary benefits greatly from this, and there is mutual intent to further develop these relations," he concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

