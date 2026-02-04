Hungary FM: It Is Clear Who Will Win the War in Ukraine

He also pointed out that it is clear who will win the war, therefore it is completely pointless to burn billions of euros, as this only prolongs the killing.

Peter Szijjarto also addressed economic cooperation, saying that major successes have been achieved, as Thailand also appreciates that Hungary provides the most attractive investment environment in Europe today.

He recalled that the Thai food company Thai President Foods has recently decided to launch an investment worth 18 billion forints in Esztergom, where they are carrying out a significant capacity expansion.

He announced that higher education cooperation is also entering a new phase, as an agreement has been signed under which forty Thai students will be able to study in Hungary each year with scholarships. In addition, joint training programs have been agreed between the University of Miskolc and the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.