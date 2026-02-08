szánthó miklósorbán viktorbrüsszel
magyar

Miklos Szantho: Hungary Stands Where Peace Is Discussed, Not Where War Is Being Pushed

The years between 2026 and 2030 will be crucial for Hungary, because during this period it will be decided whether the country will stay out of the war or be dragged into it, Miklos Szantho wrote in response to the anti-war rally.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 08. 13:34
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"Whether Hungary stays out of the war or is dragged into it will be decided by the government elected in 2026," Miklos Szantho said in reaction to the statements made at the anti-war rally.

Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Facebook)

The period between 2026–2030 will carry the highest risks for Hungary, because this is when it will be decided whether the country can preserve its peace or becomes part of someone else’s war, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights posted on his social media page. Miklos Szantho pointed out that 

Ukraine is putting forward clear demands in Brussels.

First, Ukraine is asking for money: the Ukrainian leadership wants 1,500 billion dollars and European countries, including Hungary, would have to pay for this burden. This would mean taking away the resources that keep the Hungarian economy running and handing them over to Ukraine, he explained. Next is the issue of military involvement, the Director General said, noting that in Brussels, there is already open talk of switching to a war economy, ramping up weapons production, and sending European soldiers to Ukraine. He added that 

if there is no resistance, sooner or later the issue of Hungarian soldiers could also enter the agenda.

Miklos Szantho also drew attention to Ukraine demanding that Hungary be cut off from cheap Russian energy, which he described as a direct attack against the utility cost cuts scheme. As he put it, if this were to happen, Hungarian families would pay the price of the war through higher energy bills. In his post, he stressed that in this situation the key question is who is able to say no. He also recalled Viktor Orban’s speech delivered in Szombathely, in which

the Prime Minister made it clear: those who cannot say no will be forced into someone else’s war.

According to Miklos Szantho, what is happening in Brussels today is not a debate, but the "spreading of war madness," the enforcement of Ukraine’s demands at any cost. The Director General argued that

this is exactly why the Tisza Party is dangerous, because it does not challenge Brussels’ decisions, but wants to carry them out.

He said that this is why Istvan Kapitany has appeared in the foreground as an energy lobbyist, to push through the program of Brussels and Ukraine. In his view, the Tisza Party aligns itself with Brussels in everything, thereby supporting the pro-war direction and endangering cheap utility prices, directly harming Hungarian families.

Miklos Szantho also pointed to another direction: at the invitation of Donald d Trump, Viktor Orban will travel to Washington in two weeks to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace. As he highlighted,

Hungary stands where peace is discussed, not where war is being pushed.

"We are not going to war, we are not handing over our money, and we will not allow Hungarian families to pay the price of other people’s war," he stated.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekfrancesca

Lehet, hogy ez a pszichopata ebben is hazudik?

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu