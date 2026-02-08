Miklos Szantho: Hungary Stands Where Peace Is Discussed, Not Where War Is Being Pushed

"Whether Hungary stays out of the war or is dragged into it will be decided by the government elected in 2026," Miklos Szantho said in reaction to the statements made at the anti-war rally.

Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: Facebook)

The period between 2026–2030 will carry the highest risks for Hungary, because this is when it will be decided whether the country can preserve its peace or becomes part of someone else’s war, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights posted on his social media page. Miklos Szantho pointed out that

Ukraine is putting forward clear demands in Brussels.

First, Ukraine is asking for money: the Ukrainian leadership wants 1,500 billion dollars and European countries, including Hungary, would have to pay for this burden. This would mean taking away the resources that keep the Hungarian economy running and handing them over to Ukraine, he explained. Next is the issue of military involvement, the Director General said, noting that in Brussels, there is already open talk of switching to a war economy, ramping up weapons production, and sending European soldiers to Ukraine. He added that

if there is no resistance, sooner or later the issue of Hungarian soldiers could also enter the agenda.

Miklos Szantho also drew attention to Ukraine demanding that Hungary be cut off from cheap Russian energy, which he described as a direct attack against the utility cost cuts scheme. As he put it, if this were to happen, Hungarian families would pay the price of the war through higher energy bills. In his post, he stressed that in this situation the key question is who is able to say no. He also recalled Viktor Orban’s speech delivered in Szombathely, in which

the Prime Minister made it clear: those who cannot say no will be forced into someone else’s war.

According to Miklos Szantho, what is happening in Brussels today is not a debate, but the "spreading of war madness," the enforcement of Ukraine’s demands at any cost. The Director General argued that

this is exactly why the Tisza Party is dangerous, because it does not challenge Brussels’ decisions, but wants to carry them out.

He said that this is why Istvan Kapitany has appeared in the foreground as an energy lobbyist, to push through the program of Brussels and Ukraine. In his view, the Tisza Party aligns itself with Brussels in everything, thereby supporting the pro-war direction and endangering cheap utility prices, directly harming Hungarian families.