Rendkívüli

Szlovákia leállítja az Ukrajnának nyújtott sürgősségi áramellátást + videó

adómentességkormánynézőpont intézettisza pártminimálbércsaládi adókedvezmény
magyar

National Consensus Behind Government Measures

Even the majority of Peter Magyar’s followers are satisfied with the minimum wage increase and the tax benefits, according to the findings of a public opinion survey by the Nezopont Institute. The poll shows that Hungarians support the Orban government’s measures that entered into force at the beginning of 2026, regardless of political leaning.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 23. 16:51
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The 11 percent increase in the minimum wage, the extension of tax exemption for mothers with multiple children, and the doubling of the family tax reliefs granted after children have all received a favorable reception across Hungarian society,

with a clear majority supporting the government’s decisions in every social group, regardless of age, gender, level of education, place of residence, or even political leaning, 

the latest survey by the Nezopont Institute has found. As noted in the report, alongside the announcement of the freeze on utility prices and the payment of the 13th and 14th month pensions, the above three government measures benefiting broad segments of the population were launched in the first months of 2026.

Tisza Party voters also support the government's measures (Nezopont Institute conducted its public opinion poll between February 9 and 11, 2026, surveying 1,000 people.)

The government secured funding for these measures from the special tax imposed on multinational corporations, said the report, warning that 

if the Tisza Party were to form a government aligned with Brussels’ expectations and favorable to big capital groups, these popular measures would become impossible to finance since these special taxes would be abolished, as representatives of the Tisza Party have indicated.

The Nezopont Institute’s February public opinion poll practically

registered a three-quarters majority among the entire population on all three questions.

Nearly 80 percent have a positive view of doubling the family tax allowance, 76 percent support the minimum wage increase, and 73 percent approve of the tax exemption for mothers with multiple children.

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmagyarország

„Erőprojekció”

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ja, az EU természetesen továbbra is kussol.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.