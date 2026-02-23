National Consensus Behind Government Measures

The 11 percent increase in the minimum wage, the extension of tax exemption for mothers with multiple children, and the doubling of the family tax reliefs granted after children have all received a favorable reception across Hungarian society,

with a clear majority supporting the government’s decisions in every social group, regardless of age, gender, level of education, place of residence, or even political leaning,

the latest survey by the Nezopont Institute has found. As noted in the report, alongside the announcement of the freeze on utility prices and the payment of the 13th and 14th month pensions, the above three government measures benefiting broad segments of the population were launched in the first months of 2026.

Tisza Party voters also support the government's measures (Nezopont Institute conducted its public opinion poll between February 9 and 11, 2026, surveying 1,000 people.)

The government secured funding for these measures from the special tax imposed on multinational corporations, said the report, warning that

if the Tisza Party were to form a government aligned with Brussels’ expectations and favorable to big capital groups, these popular measures would become impossible to finance since these special taxes would be abolished, as representatives of the Tisza Party have indicated.

The Nezopont Institute’s February public opinion poll practically

registered a three-quarters majority among the entire population on all three questions.

Nearly 80 percent have a positive view of doubling the family tax allowance, 76 percent support the minimum wage increase, and 73 percent approve of the tax exemption for mothers with multiple children.