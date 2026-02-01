Once the War Reaches Us, It’s Too Late: Why Taking It Seriously Matters

The fight against drugs is not limited to domestic policy, Lomnici recalled, citing Viktor Orban’s remarks at the anti-war rally in Hatvan. PM Orban had said Brussels recently penalized Hungary for refusing to open even the smallest loopholes when it comes to drug legalization. The Szazadveg analyst also pointed to the staggering data put out by the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), showing that at least 7,500 drug overdose deaths were reported across the EU in 2023.

It is essential to support a government and prime minister who will not allow Hungary to be forced into a war

(Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office)

The War Must Be Taken Seriously Before It Reaches Us

Addressing the war, the analyst and constitutional lawyer emphasized that—given Hungary’s negative historical experiences—it is a paramount national interest to support a government and a prime minister who will not allow the country to be dragged into a conflict.

“Time is on our side. A growing number of European countries oppose the war and oppose sending their money—even through Brussels-backed loans—to Ukraine,” he said, citing the latest Europa Project survey by Szazadveg. According to the research,

69 percent of the EU’s adult population rejects sending troops to Ukraine.

Lomnici pointed out that the situation bears striking similarities to post-2015 migration. While the left dismissed it as a non-issue, it caused irreversible damage in countries across Europe.

The war must be taken seriously before it reaches us—after that, it’s too late,

he underlined, adding that Hungary stands with the Hungarian people on this issue. “Why should we always define our position in relation to others? We must stand by our own national interests,” he said.

We Are Part of a Major Transformation

In his Hatvan speech, the prime minister also addressed Hungarian economic solutions to the challenges facing the automotive industry, highlighting the importance of electromobility. Lomnici said the launch of Raba–Tatra production in Gyor represents the revival of Hungary’s truck manufacturing industry.

“We are part of a major transformation, and we must understand it and take the lead. Managing technological challenges will be a key issue, especially when it comes to protecting children,” he said.